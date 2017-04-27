Area Athletics: Mid-State Conference welcomes back Gobblers

Aitkin will return to the Mid-State Conference in full next winter. Fall schedules were already completed before the Gobblers' admittance into the conference was finalized so Aitkin will compete in the Great River Conference for volleyball. Football will be in its district per Minnesota State High School League policy and the girls tennis team will remain in the Granite Ridge Conference.

Gobblers' winter and spring sports will be all in the Mid-State except for track and field and boys and girls tennis teams. Tennis will remain in the Granite Ridge as not all schools in the Mid-State offer boys tennis.

The Gobblers' acceptance was finalized Jan. 13 at the Mid-State Conference activities directors meeting. It was a unanimous vote. It's believed Aitkin last competed in the Mid-State in 1993-94.

"Aitkin coming to the Mid-State is great for us," said Staples-Motley Cardinals activities director Travis VanOverbeak.

Crosby-Ironton AD Jared Mattson agreed.

"It doesn't really change much for us since we have the schedule as if they were in the conference already," said Mattson. "What it does do is put a little weight back into the rivalry."

Pequot Lakes' AD Marc Helmrichs sees this as a step in the right direction for the Mid-State.

"This will give us a better number for our conference activities and I believe Aitkin has a lot of the activities a lot of the schools in the Mid-State have," he said. "It's basically a return for them.

"I think, with the change in classifications, people look differently at conferences and reevaluate what's a good fit. We've changed our perception of what big schools are and what small schools are."

Boys and girls hockey, which is in a cooperative with Crosby-Ironton and Pequot Lakes already, will not change. Nor will dance team, which has its own conference with most of the Mid-State teams and other surrounding schools.

Boys golf will join the Mid-Minn Conference. The Mid-State golf conference consists of just one meet during the season.

Aitkin wrestling coach Larry Liljenquist likes the move.

"This will be a good move for us as we'll see the Detroit Lakes and Staples-Motleys, which have proven programs," he said. "Park Rapids is on the rise and Pequot Lakes is another nice program.

"We've wrestled all these schools before in our non-conference and in tournaments so it's not going to be that big of a change."

There will be some growing pains the first season as the Great River had more teams than the Mid-State. That opened up a lot of the schedule for non-conference games.

"I think this is a great move," said Aitkin girls basketball coach Rob Williams. "We certainly enjoyed our time and had some great competition in the Great River Conference, but it's a lot of 1A schools and two more (Hinckley-Finlayson and Braham) are moving down to 1A so out of eight teams there would only be two others that would be 2A like us.

"So it was a win-win that we get back to playing some teams that we have some great history with who are quality 2A and 3A teams, which will help with our Quality Results Formula with our playoff seedings and it also opens up more non-conference games, which gives us more flexibility to schedule other teams that we would really like to see."

Aitkin went from 16 conference basketball games down to 10, plus, it was already playing Crosby-Ironton twice. The girls program lost 10 games off of its schedule so it had to be creative with its upcoming schedule. The Gobblers will be traveling more next season to International Falls, St. Cloud Apollo and Bemidji.

An example of the benefits of this move can be found with Aitkin's girls basketball team two years ago. The Gobblers finished 21-5 and received a No 4 seed in the Section 7-2A tournament.

"That was because we played so many 1A schools and the way the QRF works," said Williams. "You add four more 1A games to the schedule because two teams were dropping down. That meant 10 out of 14 conference games would have been against 1A schools.

"This is a good move. The Mid-State has some great teams and this will be good competition for us."

A similar example can be found with Aitkin's softball team.

"During one week, we finished 4-0 against conference teams and our QRF barely moved," said head coach Jason Henke. "We went down to the Cities and played in the Benilde-St. Margaret tournament. We went 1-2 and our QRF went up by 18 to 20 points. Quality of competition is a big factor in this. That is the factor. So this move should be helpful."