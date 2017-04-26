Twins miss out on sweep of Twins, as Santiago mourns
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wednesday marked the 179th time Hector Santiago has climbed atop the mound in a major league game.
In many ways this might have been his most difficult assignment.
Pitching one day after his beloved grandmother Nelly Rodriguez died at 80 in Newark, N.J., the Twins left-hander gutted his way through the first five innings of an eventual 14-3 Twins loss to the Texas Rangers. Rougned Odor’s two-run single wiped out a 2-0 Twins lead on Pitch No. 103 from Santiago.
The Rangers followed that up with a four-run sixth to pin the loss on lefty Taylor Rogers, who left the bases loaded for Tyler Duffey. Elvis Andrus’ two-run single was the big blow in a frame that also saw runs score on a Duffey wild pitch and a Chris Gimenez passed ball.
Eduardo Escobar’s two-run homer in the second had put the Twins (10-11) in front, but they were unable to complete a road sweep of a Rangers team they had beaten seven times in their past eight tries. The 14 runs allowed marked a season high, coming three days after the Detroit Tigers pinned 13 on the Twins.
Lefty Cole Hamels, who the Twins pounded twice in early July last season, worked 6 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Yet, it was Santiago who was the sentimental favorite in this matchup.