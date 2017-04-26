Twins miss out on sweep of Twins, as Santiago mourns

Pitching one day after his beloved grandmother Nelly Rodriguez died at 80 in Newark, N.J., the Twins left-hander gutted his way through the first five innings of an eventual 14-3 Twins loss to the Texas Rangers. Rougned Odor’s two-run single wiped out a 2-0 Twins lead on Pitch No. 103 from Santiago.

The Rangers followed that up with a four-run sixth to pin the loss on lefty Taylor Rogers, who left the bases loaded for Tyler Duffey. Elvis Andrus’ two-run single was the big blow in a frame that also saw runs score on a Duffey wild pitch and a Chris Gimenez passed ball.

Eduardo Escobar’s two-run homer in the second had put the Twins (10-11) in front, but they were unable to complete a road sweep of a Rangers team they had beaten seven times in their past eight tries. The 14 runs allowed marked a season high, coming three days after the Detroit Tigers pinned 13 on the Twins.

Lefty Cole Hamels, who the Twins pounded twice in early July last season, worked 6 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Yet, it was Santiago who was the sentimental favorite in this matchup.