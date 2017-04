The Halverson Law/Town Tavern team captured the Lakes Area Hockey League Championship and the Hallett Cup for the 12th time in 13 years. Team members are: Ryan Hokanson (front, left), Bryan Henrichs, Chuck Halverson, Aaron Hokanson, Keith Holtan, Brad Pieper, Shon Roberts, Conrad Kragness (back, left), Travis VanOverbeke, Paul Hokanson, Ryan Glas, Sam Burchill, Lars Ohlin, Jon Schreiner and Corry Lund. Not pictured Jake Brandt.