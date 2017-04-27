Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Report: Browns plan to pick DE Garrett No. 1 overall

    By Sports Xchange Today at 5:13 p.m.
    Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns will select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported a few hours before the draft began.

    The Plain Dealer based its report on league sources.

    Garrett has been the expected top pick for some time, but earlier Thursday, there were reports that the Browns might pull a surprise and take North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the No. 1 pick.

    "I have got very smart, very well-connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Trubisky's going to be the No. 1 pick," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Wednesday.

    The Plain Dealer reported that the Browns, who also have the No. 12 pick in the first round, are looking to trade up to get Trubisky as well.

    The Browns also have the No. 33 and No. 52 overall picks.

    Explore related topics:sportsNFL DraftCleveland BrownsSportsMyles Garrett
    Advertisement
    randomness