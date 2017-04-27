Report: Browns plan to pick DE Garrett No. 1 overall

The Plain Dealer based its report on league sources.

Garrett has been the expected top pick for some time, but earlier Thursday, there were reports that the Browns might pull a surprise and take North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the No. 1 pick.

"I have got very smart, very well-connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Trubisky's going to be the No. 1 pick," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Wednesday.

The Plain Dealer reported that the Browns, who also have the No. 12 pick in the first round, are looking to trade up to get Trubisky as well.

The Browns also have the No. 33 and No. 52 overall picks.