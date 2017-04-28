An emotional night for NFL's first-round picks

Two players in particular were emotionally charged after hearing their name called by NFLCommissioner Roger Goodell on the giant stage erected on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Garett Bolles, an offensive tackle from Utah, held his baby son Kingston in his powerful arms as he walked onto the stage after Goodell announced he had been taken with the 20th pick by the Denver Broncos.

"I'm beyond grateful. This is just a dream come true," said the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bolles, whose journey to the NFL took longer than most.

Bolles, who will turn 25 next month, led a troubled childhood, including drug use and jail time.

"I always believed in myself and believed I could get here. I just didn't know how," Bolles said.

Things were so bad his father kicked him out of the house and he moved in with his lacrosse coach and eventually turned his life around.

"Everyone told me I can't make it here, and everyone doubted me and did not believe in me, but all those kids out there that struggle with a learning disability or get in trouble with the law, it doesn't matter.

"Don't let anyone tell you can't do it, because you can make it," he told the NFL Network.

The journey included two years of repairing garages, a two-year Mormon mission, and junior college before going on to the University of Utah.

Six picks later, defensive end Takkarist McKinley of UCLA strode onto the stage carrying a portrait of his grandmother after being announced as the choice of the Atlanta Falcons.

McKinley repeatedly shouted that he dedicated his achievements to his grandmother, who inspired him on her death bed.

"I told her, before she passed away, I was going to win my dream. 'I'm going to get out of Oakland, I'm going to go to the NFL.'

"I made that promise to her. Thirty seconds later she passed away. And it's who I do it for, it's who I do it for," he shouted.

"I love you grandma. It's only the beginning."

Complete first round draft picks:

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington

10. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

11. New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

13. Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

15. Indianapolis Colts: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

16. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

17. Washington: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans: Adoree' Jackson, CB, Southern California

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah

21. Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

22. Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri

23. New York Giants: Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

25. Cleveland Browns: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

26. Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

27. Buffalo Bills: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU

28. Dallas Cowboys: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

29. Cleveland Browns: David Njoku, TE, Miami

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, MLB, Alabama

32. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin