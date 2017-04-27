Baseball: Pitch, Hit, Run competition May 6 in Brainerd

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of MLB. The program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships at MLB ballparks and the national finals during the 2017 MLB All-Star Week.

Individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each division age group at the local competition will advance to the sectional level of competition.

Participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form before the start of the competition.

For questions concerning the competition, please contact local coordinator Tanner Rogers at 507-360-9792.