Track and Field: Area to be well represented at elite meet
Brainerd's Lili Charlier will be one of 14 lakes area athletes who will compete in the Hamline University Elite Meet Friday, April 28, in St. Paul.
Charlier, who will compete in girls shot put, will be joined by:
• The Pequot Lakes girls 4x400 relay of Chloe Bermel, Grace McGuire, Olivia Lane and Kristin Skog
• Hunter Zupko of Little Falls in the 800-meter run
• Reid Pierzinski of Pequot Lakes in boys 110 and 300 hurdles and triple jump
• Pequot Lakes boys 4x400 relay of Ben Nelson, Maximus Johnston, Cody Huss and Pierzinski
• Little Falls boys 4x800 relay of Tyler Moore, Tyler Schlattman, Zupko and Drew Peterson
• Staples-Motley's Max Giza in boys pole vault
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale's Samuel Moore in boys shot put and discus