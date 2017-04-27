Track and Field: Area to be well represented at elite meet

Charlier, who will compete in girls shot put, will be joined by:

• The Pequot Lakes girls 4x400 relay of Chloe Bermel, Grace McGuire, Olivia Lane and Kristin Skog

• Hunter Zupko of Little Falls in the 800-meter run

• Reid Pierzinski of Pequot Lakes in boys 110 and 300 hurdles and triple jump

• Pequot Lakes boys 4x400 relay of Ben Nelson, Maximus Johnston, Cody Huss and Pierzinski

• Little Falls boys 4x800 relay of Tyler Moore, Tyler Schlattman, Zupko and Drew Peterson

• Staples-Motley's Max Giza in boys pole vault

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale's Samuel Moore in boys shot put and discus