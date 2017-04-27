Effects of Bradford trade on Vikings playing out in draft

It remains to be seen what happens in the future with Barnett and with Bradford, but the Eagles for now are happy.

"We're real excited to get Derek,'' Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said at the draft in Philadelphia. "Highest-rated guy on our board, a player throughout the process we did a lot of work with. ... He fits our scheme, he fits the culture we're trying to build. We think we got a tremendous player and a tremendous person.''

The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Barnett was rated by CBS draft analyst Dane Brugler as the No. 2 defensive end in the draft, behind only Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, who went to Cleveland with the No. 1 pick. Barnett had 33 sacks in his three seasons with the Volunteers, including 13 last year.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said before the draft it was unlikely they would trade into the first round, and they didn't. So Minnesota first will be on the clock at No. 48 in the second round on Friday night.

The Vikings have two picks in Friday's third round and five more when the draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.

In the second round, the Vikings could snag a guard. Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp was considered by many to be a first-round pick, but he didn't hear his name called. If Lamp is not available at No. 48, Indiana's Dan Feeney or Temple's Dion Dawkins could be a possibilitity.

"Green Bay positioned themselves (with a trade) at the top of the second round at No. 33 and they could go for Forrest Lamp as a replacement for T.J. Lang,'' said former Vikings safety Corey Chavous, a draft analyst for DraftNasty.com and CBS. "And there are some other teams (in the second round) looking for a guard. But Feeney could be available (at No. 48).''

The Vikings have more of a need at guard than tackle. But Alabama tackle Cam Robinson could be intriquing if he's available at No. 48.

The Vikings could grab a running back in the second round, or they may look to take one later since the draft is so deep at the position. LSU's Leonard Fournette, No. 4 to Jacksonville, and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, No. 8 to Carolina, were the only backs to go in the first round, leaving a number intriguing prospects available entering the second.

Oklahoma's Joe Mixon, who was captured on video punching a woman in 2014, was not taken in the first round, which was expected. Other top running backs still on the board entering the second are Florida State's Dalvin Cook, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel, Tennessee's Alvin Kamara and Oklahoma's Samaje Perine.

"There are a lot of running backs still on the board,'' Chavous said. "I think it couldn't have worked out any better for the Vikings with what happened in the first round if (running back) is going to be a focus moving forward.''

Minnesota could look to take a defensive tackle. Among those available entering the second round are Michigan State's Malik McDowell, North Carolina-Charlotte's Larry Ogunjobi, Michigan's Chris Wormley and Alabama's Dalvin Tomlinson.

There also is a need at linebacker following the retirement of Chad Greenway. The Vikings might wait until later in the draft to possibly take one, but LSU's Duke Riley could be intriguing if available at No. 48.

By not making a trade Thursday, it meant the Vikings for the first time since 2010 did make a pick in the first round. They traded their No. 30 selection in 2010 and a fourth-round pick to Detroit for selections in the second, fourth and seventh rounds.

That deal turned out well for the Vikings after the Lions took running back Jahvid Best in the first round and tackle Jason Fox in the fourth. Cornerback Chris Cook, taken in the second round, and tight end Mickey Shuler Jr., who went in the seventh, didn't do much, but defensive end Everson Griffen, selected in the fourth, developed into a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

How giving up their first-round pick to Philadelphia for Bradford plays out remains to be seen.