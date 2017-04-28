Bird resigns as Pacers president of basketball operations

The 60-year-old basketball legend is expected to continue on as a consultant with the team, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. No reason for Bird's departure was given.

General manager Kevin Pritchard will take over the team's basketball operations.

Bird was the president of basketball operations for the Pacers from 2003-2012, winning the NBA's Executive of the Year award in 2012, before stepping away for a year, citing health reasons.

Bird took on the role again before the 2013 season.

Bird, the Hall of Famer as player with the Boston Celtics, first joined the Pacers organization in 1997 when he was named head coach.

As coach, the Pacers went to the NBA Finals in his final season in 1999-2000, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

The Pacers finished this season with a 42-40 record before being swept in the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana lost all four games by a combined 16 points.

Pritchard served as general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2008-2010. He joined the Pacers in 2011 as director of player personnel and was promoted to general manager in 2012.