Dokken: Public land an asset, not a liability

None of this would be possible without public land. I consider myself a pretty good host, but without public land, there'd be little reason for the participants in this annual October event to drive up to 6½ hours to the borderlands of northwest Minnesota.

Public lands are the drawing card even in years when ruffed grouse numbers are low. We cherish that time in the woods and the opportunities and wildlife habitat those public lands provide.

We can't afford to buy thousands of acres of woods. We can't afford private boat ramps.

We can afford hunting and fishing licenses.

Those members of the crew who had a say voted in 2008 for the Legacy Amendment, which constitutionally dedicates a small percentage of Minnesota's sales tax to natural resources, clean water, parks and trails and the arts.

This they did during a recession because, like a majority of Minnesotans, they wanted to preserve a heritage and traditions such as the October trip that has become a can't-miss event for all of us.

Thousands of stories like ours unfold every year on public land across Minnesota, but a scary trend is emerging as some of the state's elected leaders take aim at public land.

That's unfortunate because public land in my mind is an asset, not a liability.

The latest targeting is occurring in the Republican-controlled Minnesota House, where versions of the Legacy Amendment spending bill deviate from the recommendations made to the Legislature by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, a citizen-legislator panel that reviews funding requests.

To wit:

• The House is proposing to allow counties to adopt a no-net-gain policy on public lands acquired through the Outdoor Heritage Fund, the 33.3 percent pot of annual Legacy Amendment funding that "may be spent to restore, protect and enhance wetlands, prairies, forest and habitat for fish, game and wildlife." In other words, if the Department of Natural Resources was to receive Lessard-Sams funding to build a new boat ramp on the Rainy River, for example, it would have to sell an equal amount of land to a private owner in that county.

• House legislation also calls for using Outdoor Heritage Fund proceeds to set up a sub-account to permanently pay the property taxes—called PILT, or payment in lieu of taxes—on lands acquired for public use.

While I can see the logic in using funds for PILT payments, it could be argued that's not constitutionally allowed under the amendment voters passed in 2008. As stated, money from the Outdoor Heritage Fund is supposed to supplement—not supplant—traditional funding sources.

The state's general fund already makes PILT payments to Minnesota counties at rates that vary depending on land type. That's not to mention the income those lands generate from logging, money spent by hunters, anglers, berry pickers, birdwatchers, hikers and anyone else who uses public lands.

On a statewide basis, we're talking billions of dollars generated by public land.

"It's a very myopic perspective," said Joe Duggan of Bloomington, Minn., a retired Pheasants Forever vice president who campaigned on behalf of the Legacy Amendment before the 2008 election. "Some of the legislators are saying if we're buying this land with money from the constitutional amendment, the constitutional amendment ought to pay PILT.

"There's some rationale, but the constitution arguably does not allow for that. It says 'protect, restore and enhance.' "

House leaders, most likely knowing there'd be an outcry against using Outdoor Heritage Fund money for PILT payments, inserted language into the bowels of the tax bill, HF0586, that hamstrings the ability of using Lessard-Sams money to buy public land from willing sellers if the PILT clause is declared unconstitutional. Sportsmen are calling the legislative actions the biggest attack on public hunting lands since voters passed the Legacy Amendment.

"You could no longer use the fund to acquire public hunting land," said Garry Leaf, a longtime sportsman and Legacy Amendment supporter. "That's the main reason we're acquiring it."

Since voters passed the Legacy Amendment in 2008, about 20 percent of the $100 million generated annually through the Outdoor Heritage Fund has gone for acquiring public hunting land, Leaf said.

"That was one of the primary drivers of seeking constitutionally dedicated funds for the next generation of sportsmen who don't have the opportunity because of demographics and background," he said.

The irony here is that Republicans who position themselves as champions of gun rights in effect are targeting hunters—at least those who depend on public hunting land.

"Think of the value in Minnesota of the public lands, the economic impact of public lands," Duggan said. "Those public resources generate huge revenues for tourism."

Based on what I've seen on social media, sportsmen are beginning to speak up about the punitive provisions in the House Legacy bill, provisions that aren't in the Senate legislation. That means lawmakers will have to iron out differences between the two bills in conference committee.

Anyone who cares about the value of Minnesota public lands should pay attention, Duggan says.

"People in Minnesota voted for this constitutional amendment because the public wants to protect that heritage, and they want to ensure that the heritage we've enjoyed is continued in the future," he said. "That's what we should be laying the foundation for with these dollars, to ensure that our kids and grandkids have places to go."

No doubt public lands have to pay their way. But I can't imagine life without them.