Minnesota traded up in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday and landed Florida State’s running back Dalvin Cook with the No. 41 pick.

Later on Friday, the team picked up a much-needed offensive lineman.

Minnesota took Ohio State’s Pat Elflein with the No. 70 pick in the third round. He played guard his first three years with Buckeyes before shifting last year to center.

Elflein could be regarded as a candidate to start at right guard.

The Vikings had the No. 79 pick in the third round before trading it and a fifth-round selection to the New York Jets to move up nine spots and take Elflein.

Cook had been looked at as a first-round pick, and CBS draft analyst Dane Brugler had him rated as the top running back in the draft.

“Very excited to get the quality of running back we were able to get,” said Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

To make the move, Minnesota gave up the No. 48 and a fourth-round selection to Cincinnati (No. 128 overall). The Bengals then used No. 48 to take Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was captured on video in 2014 punching a woman.

Cook has his own issues, but never has had a conviction. He was charged with allegedly striking a woman in 2015, but was found not guilty. He was charged in 2014 with criminal mischief for a BB-gun incident, but that was dropped.

Also dropped were charges when he was 14 for an alleged robbery and when he was 15 for allegedly firing a weapon on school property. He also was cited for violation of animal care in 2014 for mistreatment of his dogs.

“Just like all these player that have some things in their background, we spent an extensive amount of time researching,” Spielman said. “I felt very comfortable after going through everything. In fact, I called him (Friday) morning and spoke with him for another 45 minutes.”

Cook said the conversation went well.

“He got to know me more as a person and a feel for me,” Cook said.

At Florida State, Cook rushed for 4,464 yards in three seasons, including 1,765 last season. He had a career-high 267 yards rushing in a game last year against South Florida.

The Vikings opted not to re-sign Peterson, who left after 10 seasons and signed with New Orleans. They signed free-agent running back Latavius Murray last month, and he will compete with Cook for the starting job.

Cook has had three shoulder surgeries, but Spielman said he has no concerns over his medical situation.

“I’m going to work my tail off,” Cook said of joining the Vikings.