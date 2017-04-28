To make the move, the Vikings gave up the No. 48 and a fourth-round selection to Cincinnati (No. 128 overall). The Bengals then used No. 48 to take Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was captured on video in 2014 punching a woman.

Cook has his own issues, but never has had a conviction. He was charged with allegedly striking a woman in 2015, but was found not guilty. He was charged in 2014 with criminal mischief for a BB-gun incident, but that was dropped.

Also dropped were charges when he was 14 for an alleged robbery and when he was 15 for allegedly firing a weapon on school property. He also was cited for violation of aminal care in 2014 for mistreatment of his dogs.

At Florida State, Cook rushed for 4,464 yards in three seasons, including 1,765 last season. He had a career-high 267 yards rushing in a game last year against South Florida.

The Vikings opted not to re-sign Peterson, who left after 10 seasons and signed with New Orleans. They signed free-agent running back Latavius Murray last month, and he will compete with Cook for the starting job.