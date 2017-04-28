Guardado shares in Mahomes family's moment

All he had to do was call Twins special assistant LaTroy Hawkins, who was over at the family's draft party with their fellow 'mid-90s Twins pitcher Pat Mahomes, the Texas Tech quarterback's father. Hawkins is godfather to the younger Mahomes.

"I called LaTroy, and you could hear all this noise in the background," Guardado said Friday. "It was cool. I was happy to see that. What a great kid Little Pat turned out to be."

Coincidentally, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who traded up to grab Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. The official news conference to introduce him to the local media was taking place at Arrowhead Stadium across the parking lot of the Truman Sports Complex as the Twins prepared to take batting practice at Kauffman Stadium.

"I think Kansas City got a pretty good one," Guardado said. "Not only at quarterback, but as a person. Athlete, just like his dad, although his dad was a little bit crazier. I remember Little Pat running around the Metrodome."

A Twins sixth-round pick in 1988 out of Lindale (Texas) High School, the elder Mahomes pitched five seasons in the majors for the Twins from 1992-96 before they traded him to the Boston Red Sox. In 114 outings (51 starts) for the Twins, he went 18-28 with a 5.82 earned-run average.

Before heading to the NFL scouting combine in February, the two Mahomes men and Hawkins stopped by Guardado's house while Patrick Mahomes II was in Carlsbad, Calif., for pre-draft workouts.

"Little Pat ate pizza with us," Guardado said. "I said, 'Hey, man, you can't be eating that.' And his dad said, 'Maybe two pieces. He'll be all right.' Just think what Pat Sr. is feeling now? That's good stuff."

A 37th-round pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2014, the younger Mahomes is believed to have turned down a seven-figure baseball offer to play football at Texas Tech.

He went on to start for two seasons, passing for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 12 more scores last year with the Red Raiders.

Sano appeal

Third baseman Miguel Sano, suspended for one game on Monday in the wake of an April 22 bench-clearing incident with the Detroit Tigers, was still waiting for his appeal to be heard.

The Twins don't appear to be gaming the system in order to have Sano drop the appeal at a strategic point in the schedule. Instead, they seem sincere in their attempt to get Sano's punishment for "aggressive actions" reduced to a fine at worst.

"We have a good case," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "As far as the support, I know he thought it was a good thing but it's kind of an obvious one. It's not like we did anything special to support him."

With two scheduled off days plus a rainout in a 13-day span, resting Sano by dropping the appeal is not a priority.

"You could do that," Molitor said, "but you're going to play short a player and you don't have his pinch-hitting ability. It's not like he really needs an off day right now."

Park returns

Byung Ho Park, rehabbing a hamstring strain, saw his first game action since April 10 on Friday at extended spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

The South Korean slugger played five innings at first base.

Also Friday, the Twins placed Triple-A Rochester right-hander J.T. Chargois on the 7-day disabled list with an impingement in his throwing elbow. Chargois, who opened the year at extended spring with a neck strain, had made two scoreless outings for the Red Wings.

Briefly

Eddie Rosario was given a fifth hit in the three-game series at Texas after the Twins submitted for review the official scorer's ruling from Tuesday's seven-run fifth inning. Initially ruled a throwing error that allowed Kennys Vargas to reach third, the call was changed to bump Rosario's batting average up by 13 points to .260. ... Ehire Adrianza, on rehab assignment after a March 25 oblique strain, got his second start of the week in left field for Rochester on Friday. He was 12 for 27 (.444) in six combined rehab games before Friday.

