NFL draft: Packers, Seahawks get into action on second day

Jacksonville traded up one spot to select Alabama junior offensive tackle Cam Robinson, followed by the Seattle Seahawks making Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell their initial pick in this draft. Seattle moved down twice in the first round Thursday and stockpiled six total picks in the second and third rounds.

With the 41st overall pick, the Minnesota Vikings found a potential replacement for Adrian Peterson in Florida State running back Dalvin Cook. Cook faced scrutiny for his medical (shoulder, hamstring) and character issues. But the three-down back had 4,464 rushing yards for the Seminoles and draws comparisons to former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James. Minnesota previously signed Latavius Murray in free agency to offset Peterson's loss.

King's secondary teammate with the Huskies, safety Budda Baker, joined division rival Arizona. The Cardinals traded with the Chicago Bears to acquire the 36th pick to ensure landing the speedy Baker, who some have compared to Ronde Barber because of his flexibility as a cornerback/safety/nickelback option. Injured Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, was selected 43rd by the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones, a junior, started 27 games the past two seasons but was injured at his pro day workout.

Florida's Marcus Maye, a physical safety who ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at his pro day, gave the New York Jets a pair of missiles on the back end of their defense. The Jets drafted LSU's Jamal Adams sixth overall on Thursday.

Carolina doubled down on playmakers in the second round following the selection of Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey (eighth overall). Ohio State wide receiver-running back Curtis Samuel (40th overall) ran a 4.31 40-yard dash and has dynamic playmaking skills.

Offensive guard Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky), who had 51 career starts, went to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 38, one pick after wide receiver Zay Jones (East Carolina) was selected by the Buffalo Bills.

Continuing a defensive overhaul, Utah safety Marcus Williams (11 career interceptions) could start instantly for the New Orleans Saints.

South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett (44th, Los Angeles Rams) and Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen were selected in succession. Shaheen had 16 touchdowns, a Division II record for tight ends, in 2016 and is an impressive physical specimen at 6-foot-6, 278 pounds, earning the nickname "Baby Gronk," an homage to New England Patriots All-Pro Rob Gronkowski.