Board members Mary Freeman, Bryan Winkels and Bruce Lund voted in favor of the motion. Greg Frisk, Chad Longbella and David Hoemberg voted no.

An investigation was conducted concerning VanOverbeke, but the school district did not provide any details citing data privacy. An independent firm was brought in and interviews were conducted. Not interviewed were VanOverbeke, any of his five assistant coaches or his superior, S-M principal Mike Schmidt.

No disciplinary action was ever taken against VanOverbeke.

At an April 25 special meeting, VanOverbeke's five assistant football coaches—Chris Kappler, Nick Schultz, Mitch Anderson, Kermit Klefsaas and Tad Erickson—submitted their letters of resignation in response to the nonrenewal of VanOverbeke's coaching position. The resignations were accepted by a 4-2 vote with Longbella and Frisk not accepting the resignations.

In his resignation letter, Klefsaas wrote he was concerned with the investigation into VanOverbeke and the fact none of the assistants were interviewed or VanOverbeke's superior Schmidt.

The Cardinals finished 5-5 last fall and advanced to the Section 6-2A semifinals.

In 2015, S-M snapped a 39-game losing streak that spanned five seasons with a 24-14 victory over Frazee in Week Two. The Cardinals closed the season 6-4, which included a 16-6 Section 6-1A quarterfinal win over West Central. That was VanOverbeke's second season as the Cardinals' head coach.

The head football coaching position has been posted. A hiring committee will handle the process of choosing the new head coach. The committee will then make its recommendation to the board. That committee had not been formed as of Thursday. However, the issue is time sensitive.

"I believe the middle of July or the 10th of July the Minnesota High School League needs to know," Klamm said. "I don't have that timeline in front of me, but there is a timeline that we need to let them know whether or not we're going to be able to put a coaching staff together to be able to have a team."

Kevin Merkle, associate director of the Minnesota State High School League, said there is no specific date.

"There is not a specific date by which a team must forfeit, other than the sooner the better, so that their opponents have an opportunity to re-schedule," he wrote in an email. "We have had football teams drop their program or forfeit one or more games due to lack of numbers, injuries, illness, etc. I am not aware of a football team dropping their program because of not having a coach.

"However, in other activities such as one act play, speech, dance team, gymnastics (and perhaps others), this has happened and it is not all that unusual."

School board chair Mary Freeman gave an even more aggressive timeline for the hiring of a football coach.

"I know they would like to have someone hired by the next board meeting, which would be May 22," said Freeman. "I think the goal is to have that on the agenda for that meeting.

"It certainly won't be easy, but you have to work at it. Football season doesn't officially start until August, but good football coaches schedule all kinds of different things during the summer to grow their team, whether it's strength and conditioning or team building stuff. So there is an urgency to make those things happen."

Should the S-M School District find a head coach, that person would then be placed on the hiring committee to find their assistants.

Finding qualified candidates could be a problem.

"Coaching positions, as well as teaching positions, as well as paraprofessionals, as well as bus drivers, there are several positions that are very difficult to fill now," said Klamm. "There is a shortage. Finding quality, in even the best circumstances, is difficult."

The possibility of not having a football season is a last resort. Klamm, who resigned after the April 17 meeting, said the next month will be telling.

"Right now what we need to do is get a staff together," she said. "It's too early, I believe, in the process to say we won't have a team. The next month will be very telling. At this time I would not say that at all. We would do whatever we can to have a team."

Despite what happens, the feeling of uncertainty is affecting the community. Tuesday's special meeting drew a large public turnout.

"I think, right now, there is a feeling of disappointment, hurt, and that's tough," said Klamm. "It's really hard. There needs to be some work in rebuilding."