Area Track and Field: Pillager's Johnson wins 4 events

The Cardinals' Noah Han won the long jump and triple jump. Other Cardinals' winners were Matt Miller (100-meter dash), Matthew Fisher (300 hurdles), and Emmet Anderson (3200).

Johnson won the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, and pole vault. Pillager's Bethany Gielow captured the 400 meter dash.

Pillager's Dylan Loftis was a winner in the 200 meter dash.

Pierz 2nd, 3rd

PIERZ—Beth-el Algarin won the shot put and discus and the Pierz girls won three of the four relays helping at the Pioneers finish second at the Pierz Invite Friday.

Taryn Becker won the 100-meter hurdles. Emma Kroska finished first in the long jump, and Chelsie Kurtz won the high jump.

Jacob Andres won the 3200 run and Nathan Poster earned the top spot in the pole vault for the third-place Pierz boys.