Area Boys Golf: 3 fifths leads Pierz to second
LONG PRAIRIE—Alex Poster, Alex Wilson and Brandon Funk each placed fifth with matching 96s for the Pierz Pioneers during their second-place finish at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Invite Friday.
Team scores: 1-Kimball/Eden Valley-Watkins 383, 2-Pierz 385, 3-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 400, 4-Osakis 429
Individual medalist: Drew Gustafson (K/EV-W) 88
Pierz results: 5t-Alex Poster 96, 5t-Alex Wilson 96, 5t-Brandon Funk 96, 9-Logan Herold 97, Isaac Stangl 98, Nick Scholl 112
Next: Pierz at Staples-Motley Invite at The Vintage at Staples 9:30 a.m. Saturday.