Track and Field: Pierzinski, Moore prove elite

Pierzinski won the 110-meter hurdles, finished second in the triple jump, ninth in the 300 hurdles and helped the Patriots 4x400 relay to seventh place. Ben Nelson, Maximus Johnson and Cody Huss were also on the relay.

Moore hurled the discus 177-foot-1 for first and also placed ninth in the shot put.

Hunter Zupko from Little Falls placed ninth in the 800 run and competed on the sixth-place 4x800 relay with Tyler Moore, Tyler Schlattman and Drew Peterson.

On the girls side, Brainerd's Lilianna Charlier tossed the shot four feet further than her seed distance to finish 10th.

The Pequot Lakes foursome of Olivia Lane, Kristin Skog, Grace McGuire and Chloe Bermel placed sixth in the 4x4.

Boys results

110 hurdles: 1-Reid Pierzinski (PL) 14.92

300 hurdles: 1-Joel Smith (Mounds View) 38.12, 9-Pierzinski (PL) 41.75

800 run: 1-Ryan Steger (Eagan) 1:56.44, 9-Hunter Zupko (LF) 2:00.72

4x400 relay: 1-Mankato East 3:22.93, 7-Pequot Lakes (Ben Nelson, Maximus Johnston, Cody Huss, Reid Pierzinski) 3:28.69

4x800 relay: 1-Stillwater 7:55.01, 6-Little Falls (Tyler Moore, Tyler Schlattman, Hunter Zupko, Drew Peterson) 8:04.3

Shot put: 1-Eric Rousemiller (Lakeview South) 60-3.5, 9-Samuel Moore (BHV) 51-3

Discus: 1-Samuel Moore (BHV) 177-1

Triple jump: 1-Isaiah Nelson (Hutchinson) 45-10, 2-Pierzinski (PL) 45-0.25

Girls results

4x400 relay: 1-Cretin-Derham Hall 3:57.54, 6-Pequot Lakes (Olivia Lane, Kristin Skog, Grace McGuire, Chloe Bermel) 4:04.3

Shot put: 1-Alexandrea Hurst (Rob. Armstrong) 44-1, 10-Lilianna Charlier (Brd) 38-7.75

Next: Pequot Lakes, Alexandria at Brainerd Triangular 4 p.m. Tuesday; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, at Sebeka Invite 4 p.m. Tuesday; Staples-Motley at Pillager Invite 4 p.m. Thursday.