Area Baseball: Pierz's Tautges no-hits EV-W in sweep

Tautges helped himself by going 2-4 with a double and a run. Jack Suska was 2-3.

In Game Two, Preston Rocheleau went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and picked up the win on the mound in the Pioneers' 7-0 win.

Brett Kapsner was 1-2 with two runs.

Game One

EV-Watkins 0 0 0

Pierz 5 9 2

WP: Matt Tautges. LP: Carter Geislinger. 2B: P-Lane Girtz, Matt Tautges.

Game Two

EV-Watkins 0 2 3

Pierz 7 5 2

WP: Preston Rocheleau. LP: Andrew Bautch. 2B: Brett Kapsner. Conference: P 5-0. Overall: P 8-0. Next: Holdingford at Pierz 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Aitkin

AITKIN—Wyatt Kokesh tossed a two-hit shutout for the unbeaten Aitkin Gobblers in Game one of Friday's Great River Conference doubleheader, a 20-0 victory over the Isle Huskies.

In the nightcap, Jack Kuppich shut the Huskies down on one run and three hits while striking out four over five innings to earn a 14-1 win.

In the opening game, Dylan Quade was 3-3 with a home run, three RBIs and scored three runs for the Gobblers. Sam Peterson and Logan Cluff had two hits apiece.

In Game Two, Wyatt Sanford stroked a two-run double. Logan Cluff and Quade each drove in two runs.

Game One

5 innings

Isle 0 2 2

Aitkin 20 11 2

WP: Wyatt Kokesh. LP: Hunter Oslowski. 2B: A-Caleb Curtiss, Sam Peterson. HR: Dyan Quade.

Game Two

5 innings

Isle 1 3 3

Aitkin 14 5 0

WP: Jack Kuppich. LP: Aaron Oslowski. 2B: A-Wyatt Sanford. Conference: A 6-0. Overall: A 7-0. Next: Warroad at Aitkin 1 p.m. Saturday.

LF 7, Mora 0

MORA—Mitch Boros threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts and no walks for the Little Falls Flyers in their 7-0 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Mora Mustangs Friday.

Jacob Kapphahn blasted a three-run homer. Zach Opatz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Derek Poser was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Austin Weisz collected a triple.

Little Falls 7 11 2

Mora 0 4 0

WP: Mitch Boros. LP: Bryce Norby. 3B: Austin Weisz. HR: Jacob Kapphahn. Conference: LF 4-1. Overall: 5-2. Next: Becker at Little Falls 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Pillager 5, OTC 3

HENNING—Ridge Hunstad went 2-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Pillager Huskies in a 5-3 win over Ottertail Central in Friday's Park Region Conference game.

Pillager's Josh Doss drove in a run while going 2-4 with a double and Chris Ringler also doubled.

Pillager 5 8 3

OTC 3 3 1

WP: Sam Jensen. LP: Daxton Olson. 2B: P-Chris Ringler, Ridge Hunstad, Josh Doss. . Conference: P 5-3. Overall: P 6-4. Next: Pillager at Parkers Prairie 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BHV 15, Sebeka 12

VERNDALE—Matt Steege went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, drove in two runs and scored four times to lead the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders past the Sebeka Trojans 15-12 in a Park Region Conference slugfest Friday.

Adam Bauch and Jackson Weniger both had three hits including a triple by Weniger for BHV.

Sebeka 12 12 7

BHV 15 17 2

WP: Jackson Weniger. LP: Caleb Puttonen. 2B: BHV-Matt Steege 2, John McIntire, Jackson Fore, Adam Bauch. 3B: BHV-Weniger. Conference: BHV 3-4. Overall: BHV 3-4. Next: Parkers Prairie vs. BHV at Bertha 3 p.m. Monday.

WDC 2, New York Mills 1

NEW YORK MILLS—Jake Dykhoff allowed just four hits and one walk, while striking out nine for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 2-1 Park Region Conference win over the New York Mills Eagles Friday.

Noah Ross doubled and drove in a run for WDC and Justin Dykhoff drove in the other run. Max Phillips also contributed a double.

Wadena-DC 2 7 0

New York Mills 1 4 2

WP: Jake Dykhoff. LP: Skylar Mursu. 2B: WDC-Noah Ross, Justin Dykhoff. Conference: WDC 5-3. Overall: 7-3. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Ottertail Central at Battle Lake 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

S-M splits

PARK RAPIDS—James Ehresman finished 3-4 with three RBIs in a Game One win as the Staples-Motley Cardinals split a Mid-State Conference doubleheader with Park Rapids Friday.

The Cardinals snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-4 Game One win. Isaac Swendsrud finished 2-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

The Cardinals were roughed up for 12 runs in the fourth inning in a 15-1 Game Two loss. Trey Skeesick went 2-3.

Game One

Staples-Motley 5 11 1

Park Rapids 4 10 1

WP: Ben Olander.

Game Two

Staples-Motley 1 8 4

Park Rapids 15 16 0

LP: Ben Olander. Conference: SM 1-3. Overall: SM 2-7. Next: Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Proctor 9, C-I 0

CROSBY—Jake Larson and Eli Winegarner collected the only two hits for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who saw their winning streak end at four with a 9-0 non-conference loss to the Proctor Rails Friday.

Proctor 9 9 2

Crosby-Ironton 0 2 2

WP: J. Aase. LP: John Jacobson. Overall: C-I 5-5. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Park Rapids 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).