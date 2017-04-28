Search
    Boys Tennis: Warriors bounce Willmar, remain unbeaten

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:13 p.m.

    WILLMAR—Tanner Lundberg at No. 1 singles, Nathan Rud-Patrick Moraghan at No. 2 doubles and Tanner Clink-Ian Aadland at No. 3 doubles scored straight set victories leading Brainerd to a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference victory over Willmar.

    Patrick Meyer won at No. 2 singles and Jacob Hodge at No. 4 singles for the Warriors, who are tied with St. Cloud Tech for the CLC lead.

    Brainerd 5, Willmar 2

    Singles

    No. 1: Tanner Lundberg (B) def. Peyton Fischer 6-3, 6-2

    No. 2: Patrick Meyer (B) def. Obregon 7-5, 0-6, 6-3

    No. 3: Pablo Bernabeu Guerra (W) def. Garrett Goeden 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

    No. 4: Jacob Hodge (B) def. Ryan Ackerman 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

    Doubles

    No. 1: Will Fischer-Hunter Fischer (W) def. Travis Goeden-Steve Low 6-3, 6-0

    No. 2: Nathan Rud-Patrick Moraghan (B) def. Taylor Rudnick-Blake Hisken 6-2, 6-2

    No. 3: Tanner Clink-Ian Aadland (B) def. Caleb Laurence-Josh Curtiss 6-1, 6-2

    Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 7-0. Next: Brainerd at Buffalo Invitational 10 a.m. Saturday.

    JV Singles winners: Keenan Hodge, Noah Blum, Taylor George

    JV Doubles winners: Tenny Kelm-Noah Spitzley, Sean Paulus-Devin Emslander, Clay Jambor-Jack Anderson, Luke Meyer-Andrew Kirzeder, Miguel Vale-Alec Hintz, Trey Pike-Clay Jambor

