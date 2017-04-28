Boys Tennis: Warriors bounce Willmar, remain unbeaten

Patrick Meyer won at No. 2 singles and Jacob Hodge at No. 4 singles for the Warriors, who are tied with St. Cloud Tech for the CLC lead.

Brainerd 5, Willmar 2

Singles

No. 1: Tanner Lundberg (B) def. Peyton Fischer 6-3, 6-2

No. 2: Patrick Meyer (B) def. Obregon 7-5, 0-6, 6-3

No. 3: Pablo Bernabeu Guerra (W) def. Garrett Goeden 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 4: Jacob Hodge (B) def. Ryan Ackerman 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Will Fischer-Hunter Fischer (W) def. Travis Goeden-Steve Low 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Nathan Rud-Patrick Moraghan (B) def. Taylor Rudnick-Blake Hisken 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Tanner Clink-Ian Aadland (B) def. Caleb Laurence-Josh Curtiss 6-1, 6-2

Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 7-0. Next: Brainerd at Buffalo Invitational 10 a.m. Saturday.

JV Singles winners: Keenan Hodge, Noah Blum, Taylor George

JV Doubles winners: Tenny Kelm-Noah Spitzley, Sean Paulus-Devin Emslander, Clay Jambor-Jack Anderson, Luke Meyer-Andrew Kirzeder, Miguel Vale-Alec Hintz, Trey Pike-Clay Jambor