Boys Tennis: Warriors bounce Willmar, remain unbeaten
WILLMAR—Tanner Lundberg at No. 1 singles, Nathan Rud-Patrick Moraghan at No. 2 doubles and Tanner Clink-Ian Aadland at No. 3 doubles scored straight set victories leading Brainerd to a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference victory over Willmar.
Patrick Meyer won at No. 2 singles and Jacob Hodge at No. 4 singles for the Warriors, who are tied with St. Cloud Tech for the CLC lead.
Brainerd 5, Willmar 2
Singles
No. 1: Tanner Lundberg (B) def. Peyton Fischer 6-3, 6-2
No. 2: Patrick Meyer (B) def. Obregon 7-5, 0-6, 6-3
No. 3: Pablo Bernabeu Guerra (W) def. Garrett Goeden 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)
No. 4: Jacob Hodge (B) def. Ryan Ackerman 6-2, 1-6, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1: Will Fischer-Hunter Fischer (W) def. Travis Goeden-Steve Low 6-3, 6-0
No. 2: Nathan Rud-Patrick Moraghan (B) def. Taylor Rudnick-Blake Hisken 6-2, 6-2
No. 3: Tanner Clink-Ian Aadland (B) def. Caleb Laurence-Josh Curtiss 6-1, 6-2
Conference: B 3-0. Overall: B 7-0. Next: Brainerd at Buffalo Invitational 10 a.m. Saturday.
JV Singles winners: Keenan Hodge, Noah Blum, Taylor George
JV Doubles winners: Tenny Kelm-Noah Spitzley, Sean Paulus-Devin Emslander, Clay Jambor-Jack Anderson, Luke Meyer-Andrew Kirzeder, Miguel Vale-Alec Hintz, Trey Pike-Clay Jambor