High School Baseball: Otters, Tigers sweep Warriors

Conference: Brd 3-2, FF 1-3, SC 3-0

Overall: Brd 3-3, FF 3-4, SC 6-0

Next: Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

St. Cloud State University has signed a dandy recruit in St. Cloud Tech Tigers left-hander Trevor Koenig.

The towering 6-foot-11, 195-pound senior tossed a 3-hitter in 12-0 win against the Brainerd Warriors in the second Central Lakes Conference game Friday at Adamson Field. He struck out seven, walked only one and faced just 19 batters as Class 3A's third-ranked Tigers remained unbeaten.

"He's been awful good for us," Tech coach Steve Taylor said. "Brainerd is a good team. Don't let the score deceive you. Last year we had a similar situation. They came down and took it to us in St. Cloud so we know it can happen. But Trevor makes us look smart when we put him on the mound."

The only hits Koenig allowed were a bloop single to right in the third by Mac Brink, an infield single by McCale Peterson in the fourth and a clean fifth-inning single up the middle by Mason Kroll.

The Tigers bashed 16 hits against three Warrior pitchers. Max Unze and Chris Backes led the hit parade with three apiece. Logan Aleshire, who crushed a 3-run homer to right in the first, and Austin Nikolas contributed two hits apiece. Backes cracked two doubles and Nikolas and Sam Matchinsky ripped one apiece.

With the win, Tech seized the top spot in the CLC from the Warriors. The Tigers are 3-0 in the CLC while Brainerd, which lost to Fergus Falls 6-5 in Friday's first game, slipped to 3-2 in the CLC, 3-3 overall.

"We always feel we can win every game," Warriors coach Lowell Scearcy said. "I think you need to feel that way, but it didn't go our way today. We have to come back next week and hopefully play a little better."

The Tigers, who lifted their overall mark to 6-0, return 12 letterwinners from last season which they finished 18-6.

"I think we have seven full-time starters back, including most of our pitching," Taylor said. "This is a team that we've been looking at and hopefully we can keep it together. Keep it going. We're certainly off to a good start. We have to keep playing hard, stay humble, and get after it."

Two innings after Aleshire's blast, RBI singles by Backes and Nikolas and Drew Bulson's sacrifice fly gave the Tigers 6-0 lead.

Tech erupted for six runs in the fourth, sending 10 batters to the plate. Nikolas delivered a run-scoring double, Matchinsky drilled a 2-run double and Unze and Backes contributed RBI singles.

Game Two

St. Cloud Tech 330 60—12 16 0

Brainerd 000 00— 0 3 2

Tech: Trevor Koenig and Drew Bulson.

Brainerd: Bryce Flanagan, Max Boran (3), Sam Miller (5) and Mac Brink.

WP: Koenig.

LP: Flanagan.

2B: SC-Chris Backes 2, Austin Nikolas, Sam Matchinsky

HR: SC-Logan Aleshire

RBI: SC-Aleshire 3, Max Unze, Backes 2, Drew Bulson, Austin Nikolas 2, Matchinsky 2

Game One

FF 6, Warriors 5

The Otters, who entered the game last in the CLC, collected their first conference win of the season, holding on for a 1-run victory.

Braydon Borg and Max Boran each had three hits, but the Warriors committed five errors, leading to four unearned runs, and yielded six walks.

Bryce Flanagan drove in two runs for the Warriors, who trailed 3-0, 4-1, 4-2 and 6-2 before their seventh-inning rally fell short.

Three Warrior errors, an RBI single by Logan Wentworth and a bases-loaded walk scored three Fergus Falls runs in the first.

Ethan Rinke's RBI single in the fourth put the Otters in front 4-0. Fergus added two runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-2 edge.

Flanagan contributed an RBI groundout in the fourth. Boran added an RBI single in the sixth.

Peterson, Flanagan and Borg each drilled run-scoring singles in the bottom of the seventh before Hunter Wicklund skied to right for the game's final out.

Right-hander Aden Swanson pitched a complete game for the Otters. He allowed 11 hits and didn't record a strikeout, but he didn't walk a batter.

Game One

Fergus Falls 300 100 2—6 5 5

Brainerd 000 101 3—5 11 5

Fergus Falls: Aden Swanson and Gabe Enderle.

Brainerd: Braydon Borg, Colin Kleffman (5) and Cole Kubesh.

WP: Swanson.

LP: Borg.

2B: Brd-McCale Peterson, Borg; FF-Brody Barry

RBI: FF-Logan Wentworth, Nathan Zierden, Ethan Rinke; Brd-Bryce Flanagan 2, Max Boran, Peterson, Borg