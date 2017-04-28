Softball: Sullivan, Warriors blank Tech

"Jordyn Sullivan pitched a gem tonight," said Brainerd head coach Shane Jordan. "She threw hard, mixed pitches and hit her spots. Super proud of her performance tonight."

The Warriors managed just four hits, doubles by Hanna Degen and Elaina Christiansen, and a pair of Lexi Roby singles.

"I thought we played great defense tonight, which was nice after Tuesday's game," said Jordan. "Bootsie (Elaina Christiansen) set the tone in the first inning throwing out their Division I center fielder at home from center field. Hannah Degen made two great plays in right field and Mykala Griffin caught a screaming line drive at third. A really good team win."

Brainerd 2 4 0

St. Cloud 0 3 2

WP: Jordyn Sullivan. LP: Melissa Bautch. 2B: Brd-Hanna Degen, Elaina Christiansen. Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 6-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Sauk Rapids 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).