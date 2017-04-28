Area Softball: Pequot's Sergent gets 300th victory

Kenzie Nelson finished 2-4 with two runs and Clare Ganley was 2-3 with two RBIs to help Pequot head coach Bret Sergent record his 300th career win.

BHV's Morgan Glenz was 2-4 with two doubles and a run. Jordan Carr was 2-4 with a double and a run scored. Mardi Ehrmantraut finished 2-3.

Bertha-Hewitt/V 4 7 4

Pequot Lakes 7 8 3

WP: Taya Salminen. LP: Melanie Line. 2B: PL-Salminen, BHV-Morgan Glenz 2, Jordan Carr. 3B: PL-Karlie Trottier. Overall: PL 6-3; BHV 2-7. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 4:30 p.m. Monday; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale vs. Menahga at Verndale 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Aitkin sweeps Isle

AITKIN—Addie Sanford socked two 3-run home runs in the fourth inning for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 11-1 Great River Conference win in Game Two of Friday's doubleheader with the Isle Huskies.

In Game One, Sanford went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, Allie Ehnstrom was 2-for-4 and Aitkin batters drew 16 walks in their 15-5.

Game One

Isle 5 10 1

Aitkin 15 5 4

WP: Cory Sanbeck. LP: Anna Taylor.

Game Two

Isle 1 3 2

Aitkin 11 5 3

WP: Addie Sanford. LP: Taylor. HR: A-Sanford 2. Conference: A 5-1. Overall: A 7-2. Next: Aitkin hosts Mora 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Little Falls drops 2

DETROIT LAKES—Chelsea Moran went 3-4 with a pair of RBIs for Little Falls in a 13-6 loss to Thief River Falls, the second of two non-conference games for the Flyers Friday.

The Flyers were defeated 11-0 in five innings by Detroit Lakes in the earlier game.

Sadie Houdek contributed a pair of doubles against Thief River Falls while Jasmine Miller added a double and Allison Hoheisel tripled.

Angela Meschke collected two of the Flyers' four hits against Detroit Lakes.

Game One

5 innings

Detroit Lakes 11 11 1

Little Falls 0 4 5

WP: Madi Kirchner. LP: Kali Mammenga. HR: DL-Sydney Prussia.

Game Two

Thief River Falls 13 13 2

Little Falls 6 13 2

WP: Lexi Hoot. LP: Christy Masog. 2B: LF-Sadie Houdek 2, Jasmine Miller, Chelsea Moran. 3B: LF-Allison Hoheisel. Overall: LF 1-9. Next: Little Falls at Milaca 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Pioneers take 2

EDEN VALLEY—Brittney Boser won both games on the mound for the Pierz Pioneers during their Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader with the Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles Friday.

In Game One, Boser was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI. Taylor Cummings went 1-for-3 with a 3-run homer and Hannah Kahl drew two walks and scored twice in the Pioneers' 7-1 win.

Boser went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs and Cummings collected an RBI during Pierz's 5-3 Game Two win.

Game One

Eden Valley-W 1 7 1

Pierz 7 6 2

WP: Brittney Boser. 2B: Boser. HR: Taylor Cummings.

Game Two

Eden Valley-W 3 6 4

Pierz 5 5 4

WP: Boser. 2B: Boser. Conference: Prz 4-0-1. Overall: Prz 6-1-1. Next: Pierz at Holdingford 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Staples-Motley 14, Pillager 8

PILLAGER—The Cardinals' Lisa Kossan was 4-4 with three doubles, three RBIs and scored four runs to lead Staples-Motley past the Pillager Huskies 14-8 in a non-conference game Friday.

Sam Schimpp also doubled for the Cards and Allison Cushing finished 3-5 with five RBIs.

Sam Macheel went 2-3 for Pillager and Miranda Paananen also had two hits including a double.

Staples-Motley 14 13 2

Pillager 8 8 3

WP: Sarah Kossan. LP: Kilchesky. 2B: SM-Lisa Kossan 3, Sam Schimpp; Pil-Miranda Paananen. Overall: SM 2-3, Pill 6-5. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 4 p.m. Tuesday (2); Pillager hosts Parkers Prairie 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

Sebeka 17, PRB 7

PINE RIVER—Lindsey Tulenchik finished 4-4 and scored twice for the Pine-River-Backus Tigers in a 17-7 non-conference loss to the Sebeka Trojans Friday.

Brandi McAllister, Jada Oliver and Sydney Davidson had two singles apiece for the Tigers who lost for only the second time in 10 games.

Sebeka 17 17 0

PR-B 7 12 6

WP: Ratchcke. LP: Miah Hansen. Overall: PRB 8-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Nevis 4 p.m. (Tuesday) 2.

Perham 8, W-DC 7

PERHAM—Ashley Lehmkuhl went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three runs for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 8-7 loss to the Perham Yellowjackets.

W-DC's Laura Krause was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Casey Volkmann and Kyla Ness each collected a pair of hits.

Perham 8 10 3

W-DC 7 10 4

WP: Katie Johnson. LP: Casey Volkmann. 2B: WDC-Ashley Lehmkuhl 2. HR: Laura Krause. Overall: WDC 1-10. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Ottertail Central 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).