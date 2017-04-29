Round 3, No. 70

C Pat Elflein, Ohio State, 6-3, 300 pounds

Elflein played guard his first four years in college, including a redshirt year, before moving to center as a senior. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he will first be tried at center. Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman love the physical way he plays.

Round 4, No. 109

DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa, 6-4, 310 pounds

Johnson will help provide depth as an interior lineman, with Zimmer saying he can play multiple spots. Led the Hawkeyes in 2016 with 7 1/2 sacks. He said some of his football moves were helped by being a high school wrestler. He was 21-3 as a heavyweight.

Round 4, No. 120

LB Ben Gedeon, Michigan, 6-3, 247 pounds

Gedeon can play inside and outside linebacker and is good on special teams. He was a late bloomer who didn't start in college until he was as senior. Gedeon can provide depth after Chad Greenway retired and Audie Cole left as a free agent.

Round 5, No. 170

WR Rodney Adams, South Florida, 6-1, 189 pounds

Adams could replacer Cordarrelle Patterson as Minnesota's kickoff returner. He averaged 29.1 yards in 2015 and 24.3 in 2016. Adams ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.44 seconds at the combine. He caught 67 passes for 822 yards last year.

Round 5, No. 180

G Danny Isidora, Miami, 6-4, 305 pounds

Isidora played right guard at Miami and will be given a chance to start there for Minnesota. He was a fixture in college, starting 39 straight games to end his career. He was second-team All-ACC in 2016 after being first-team in 2015

Round 6, No. 201

TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech, 6-7, 245 pounds

Hodges is very athletic but needs to refine his skills. He caught 48 passes last season for 691 yards and seven touchdowns. Hodges is a very confident player, saying he wants to be an NFL "legend" and lead the Vikings to "multiple" Super Bowl wins.

Round 7, No. 219

WR Stacy Coley, Miami, 6-1, 195 pounds

Coley joins his college teammate Isidora as a Vikings draftee. He caught 63 passes last season for 754 yards. Coley returned kickoffs in college and could compete for the job that is open after Patterson left for Oakland as a free agent.

Round 7, No. 220

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern, 6-3, 249 pounds

Odenigbo said rushing the passer is his best attribute. He had 23 1/2 sacks in his college career, including a team-high 10 last season. Odenigbo is of Nigerian descent and is the first player in his family born in the U.S. His full first name is Ifeadikachakwu.

Round 7, No. 232

LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State, 6-2, 229 pounds

An outside linebacker named All-Big 12 the past two seasons. Like Gedeon, Lee will look to take advantage of the Vikings needing linebacker depth. Lee had a team-high 110 tackles last season before leaving college with a year of eligibility left.

Round 7, No. 245

CB Jack Tocho, North Carolina State, 6-0, 200 pounds

Tocho has a good-sized frame but average at best speed for a cornerback. He said he has studied film of Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and admires his game. Tocho had six interceptions in his college career.