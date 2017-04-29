A look at the 11 players the Vikings selected in the 2017 draft
Round 2, No. 41
RB Darvin Cook, Florida State, 5-11, 213 pounds
Cook could be the long-term replacement for Adrian Peterson, gone after 10 Vikings seasons. He will battle Latavius Murray to start. Cook is an explosive player who was pegged for the first round but likely fell because of off-the-field issues.
Round 3, No. 70
C Pat Elflein, Ohio State, 6-3, 300 pounds
Elflein played guard his first four years in college, including a redshirt year, before moving to center as a senior. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he will first be tried at center. Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman love the physical way he plays.
Round 4, No. 109
DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa, 6-4, 310 pounds
Johnson will help provide depth as an interior lineman, with Zimmer saying he can play multiple spots. Led the Hawkeyes in 2016 with 7 1/2 sacks. He said some of his football moves were helped by being a high school wrestler. He was 21-3 as a heavyweight.
Round 4, No. 120
LB Ben Gedeon, Michigan, 6-3, 247 pounds
Gedeon can play inside and outside linebacker and is good on special teams. He was a late bloomer who didn't start in college until he was as senior. Gedeon can provide depth after Chad Greenway retired and Audie Cole left as a free agent.
Round 5, No. 170
WR Rodney Adams, South Florida, 6-1, 189 pounds
Adams could replacer Cordarrelle Patterson as Minnesota's kickoff returner. He averaged 29.1 yards in 2015 and 24.3 in 2016. Adams ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.44 seconds at the combine. He caught 67 passes for 822 yards last year.
Round 5, No. 180
G Danny Isidora, Miami, 6-4, 305 pounds
Isidora played right guard at Miami and will be given a chance to start there for Minnesota. He was a fixture in college, starting 39 straight games to end his career. He was second-team All-ACC in 2016 after being first-team in 2015
Round 6, No. 201
TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech, 6-7, 245 pounds
Hodges is very athletic but needs to refine his skills. He caught 48 passes last season for 691 yards and seven touchdowns. Hodges is a very confident player, saying he wants to be an NFL "legend" and lead the Vikings to "multiple" Super Bowl wins.
Round 7, No. 219
WR Stacy Coley, Miami, 6-1, 195 pounds
Coley joins his college teammate Isidora as a Vikings draftee. He caught 63 passes last season for 754 yards. Coley returned kickoffs in college and could compete for the job that is open after Patterson left for Oakland as a free agent.
Round 7, No. 220
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern, 6-3, 249 pounds
Odenigbo said rushing the passer is his best attribute. He had 23 1/2 sacks in his college career, including a team-high 10 last season. Odenigbo is of Nigerian descent and is the first player in his family born in the U.S. His full first name is Ifeadikachakwu.
Round 7, No. 232
LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State, 6-2, 229 pounds
An outside linebacker named All-Big 12 the past two seasons. Like Gedeon, Lee will look to take advantage of the Vikings needing linebacker depth. Lee had a team-high 110 tackles last season before leaving college with a year of eligibility left.
Round 7, No. 245
CB Jack Tocho, North Carolina State, 6-0, 200 pounds
Tocho has a good-sized frame but average at best speed for a cornerback. He said he has studied film of Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and admires his game. Tocho had six interceptions in his college career.