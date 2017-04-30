Hayward helps Jazz bury Clippers to win series

George Hill and Derrick Favors contributed 17 points apiece as the Jazz advanced to the second round, where they will meet the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Favors also grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out with 5:24 remaining to fill a void left by Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who also was plagued by fouls. Gobert finished with one point and four rebounds in 13 minutes.

Joe Ingles had 12 points, Rodney Hood scored 11 and Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw had 10 each for Utah.

The Jazz won three of their four games on the Clippers' home court.

DeAndre Jordan had 24 points and 17 boards to lead the Clippers. Jamal Crawford added 20 points and Chris Paul scored 13 points and handed out nine assists.

The Jazz used a third-quarter spurt to grab a double-digit lead and retained it for almost the rest of the contest. A 3-pointer by J.J. Redick with 3:28 remaining closed the gap to 98-90, but the Clippers got no closer.

A 10-0 run put the Jazz up 61-44 after a jumper by Hill with 6:48 left in the third quarter. They increased the margin to 71-50 after Favors tipped in a Hayward miss with 3:23 remaining.

By the end of the third, the Jazz held a 79-63 edge.

The Jazz led 46-39 at the break.

Clippers forward Paul Pierce played his final NBA game. Pierce scored six points in 21 minutes.

Celtics rally to knock off Wizards in opener

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics spotted Washington the first 16 points of the game and then roared to a 123-111 victory over the Wizards in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday.

Top-seeded Boston, winning its fifth straight playoff game after losing the first two games of the first round, both at home to the Chicago Bulls, trailed 22-5 just 5 1/2 minutes into the game. But the Celtics caught up in the second quarter, stayed close and then exploded in a 36-point third quarter to lead by 15 after three before holding off a Washington charge.

Game 2 in Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Isaiah Thomas, who flew from Chicago to Tacoma, Wash., to attend the funeral of his sister, Chyna, on Saturday before flying back late Saturday night, scored 12 of his 33 points and Jae Crowder 11 of his playoff career-high 24 in the 36-16 third quarter.

Thomas, who gave an emotional speech at the funeral, lost a tooth to an Otto Porter inadvertent elbow in the first half — the tooth flying up into the air before Thomas, who finished with nine assists, wound up picking it up off the floor.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points.

Boston jumped ahead by six and then used a 9-0 run over the final 3:08 of the quarter to up the lead to 15.

The Wizards scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter but the game then belonged to Al Horford, who scored 10 of his 21 points in a 3:25 span to ensure the win. Boston made five of its 19 3-pointers (in 39 attempts) in a four-minute span late in the contest.

Horford, who had no points or rebounds and just one assist in the first quarter, just missed a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and a career playoff-high 10 assists.

Avery Bradley added 18 points for the Celtics, who got all 12 of Kelly Olynyk's points in the first half as Olynyk came off the bench to help dig his team out of the hole. Guard Terry Rozier grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.

John Wall had 20 and 16 assists for the Wizards. Marcin Gortat recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds and Otto Porter contributed 16 points and 11 boards.

Washington's Markieff Morris suffered a left ankle sprain after being fouled by Horford in the second quarter. He stayed in the game after a long delay, left with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter and didn't return.

The 16-0 start was the biggest in the playoffs dating back to at least 2002-03, according to STATS Inc., as the Wizards grabbed the first 12 rebounds and Boston opened 0-for-8 from the floor.

The win marked Boston's 56th straight playoff win when entering the fourth quarter — dating all the way back to 1973.