Carter Brau was also 2-3 and Mason Argir and Preston Schlegel doubled for the Warriors. Tayden Holden pitched a complete game, striking out three.

In a 12-11 loss in Game Two, Asher Jeremiason was 2-3 with a double. Peyton McConnville started and struck out one in one inning. Tanner Nickey relieved, striking out four.