Area Softball: Rangers win 2 at Hill City Tournament
HILL CITY—Mattie Kovatovich went 2-for-3 during the Crosby-Ironton Rangers' 14-3 championship game loss to Northland of Remer during Saturday's Hill City Tournament.
Kovatovich also earned the win for in the Rangers' 9-5 win against Cromwell/Wright in Saturday's first game.
Emma Sanford recorded the win on the mound for the Rangers in their 16-4 win against Hill City in the second round.
C-I, 3-10 overall, is scheduled to host Park Rapids for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday.