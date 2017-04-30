Boys Golf: Warriors win third meet of season

Gavin Metz and Erik Stoxen tied for fourth with 76s and Cody Evans placed sixth with a 77 to round out the Warriors' scoring. The victory was the third meet Brainerd has won this season.

Pequot Lakes' Hunter Clement scored an 80 for the fourth-place Patriots.

Staples-Motley's Beck Erholtz tied for sixth in the Cardinal Invite with a 77 for the fifth-place Cardinals. That score earned him medalist honors in the Mid-Minn Conference Meet which was conducted simultaneously with the Cardinal Invite.

Pine-River Backus' Brady Raph placed eighth with a 78.

Cardinal Invite

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 302, 2-Annandale 311, 3-Bemidji 342, 4-Pequot Lakes 342, 5-Staples-Motley 344, 6-Pine River-Backus 346, 7-Crosby-Ironton 363, 8-Albany 369, 9-Pierz 377, 10-Princeton 402, 11-Wadena-Deer Creek 449

Individual medalist: Austin Janski (Annandale) 66

Brainerd results: 2t-Jack Evans 73, 4t-Gavin Metz 76, 4t-Erik Stoxen 76, 6t-Cody Evans 77, Luke Anderson 87, John Lyonais 89

Crosby-Ironton results: Cayden Turk 85, Zach Spalj 91, Casey Finnerty 92, Brehndan Knox 95, Colten Turk 98, Nate Finnerty 106

Pequot Lakes results: 9-Hunter Clement 80, Henry Neva 85, Max Tangen 88, John Marchwick 89, Tyler Seeling 92, Brodie Olson 96

Pierz results: Alex Poster 87, Logan Herold 93, Brandon Funk 96, Alex Wilson 101, Tony Skiba 103, Nick Scholl 106

Pine River-Backus results: 8-Brady Raph 78, Nate Braesal 85, Kennan Dahl 86, Tyler DeGrate 97, Beau Broom 100

Staples-Motley results: 6t-Beck Erholtz 77, Finn Erholtz 86, Tyler Helling 88, Jack Benson 93, Alex Giza 106, Jack Adamietz 114

Wadena-Deer Creek results: Thomas Quincer 96, Dawson Lupkes 108, Kade Woods 109, Henry Fitzsimmons 136, Ryan Grendahl 137, Andrew Gustafson 147

Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference Meet at Eagle Creek Golf Club, Willmar, 4 p.m. C-I, Pequot Lakes, PRB, Pierz, Wadena-Deer Creek in Mid-Minn Conference Meet at Whitetail Run Golf Course, Wadena, 3 p.m.; Staples-Motley in Mid-Minn Conference Meet at The Preserve, Pequot Lakes, 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Mid-Minn Conference Meet

Saturday at The Vintage

Team champion: Pequot Lakes 434

Individual medalist: Beck Erholtz (SM) 77

Mid-Minn Conference standings: 1-Pequot Lakes 26.5, 2-Staples-Motley 23.0, 3-Pine River-Backus 18.5, 4-Crosby-Ironton 18.0, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 7.0