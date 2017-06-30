David Villa, a Spaniard who won a 2010 World Cup and was Major League Soccer's MVP in 2016, diced up Minnesota defense to tack on the third goal. Off a throw-in from City's half of the field, Villa received a flick forward from Jack Harrison, and he weaved around United's Jerome Thiesson, eluded Francisco Calvo's slide tackle, deked out Jermaine Taylor in the box and beat goalie Bobby Shuttleworth with a shot into the netting.

"On the road, people score goals too easy against us," United coach Adrian Heath said. "The goal from David Villa summed it up perfectly. It's a throw-in, a needless, harmless throw-in on the halfway line, and two seconds later, it's in the back of our net. Nobody's doing enough to stop anybody."

In six road games since the start of April, United (5-10-3) has allowed 2.3 goals per contest. In eight home matches during that span, the Loons have allowed 1.1 goals.

On Thursday, United fell to 0-6 when allowing three goals in a game this season, with five of those defeats coming away from TCF Bank Stadium.

The MLS expansion franchise has rectified its record-bad pace of goals conceded from its debut month, when it was allowing 4.5 goals across its first four games. The Loons now average 2.27 goals against this season, which has fallen under the Tampa Bay Mutiny's MLS record of 2.5 set in 2001.

Still, it's too many for Heath, and the thin roster has become devastated by injuries and players leaving for international duty. Calvo, a starting center back and team captain, left the club Friday, June 30, for international duty with the Costa Rican national team in the Gold Cup. Backup Taylor had an invitation to join Jamaica.

Calvo's partner Brent Kallman has missed the past game and a half with a knee injury, which also puts his participation in Tuesday's home game against Columbus in jeopardy.

"We haven't got enough depth to change things around," Heath said. "If I could, I would because I can't keep watching this. It's driving me crazy, watching people who play at home with all of the intention, good intentions, and play with everything we ask of them. Then away from home, I'm sorry, we don't get enough out of them."

During Thursday's half-hour team meeting after United fell to 0-7-2 on the road, Heath said the players have to wake up. "The players are kidding themselves if they are trying as hard as they can," he said.

After playing one league game per week from March to mid-June, United has played four league games in the past 13 days. They will make it five in 18 days with the Fourth of July matchup against the Crew. After that, the Loons won't have an MLS game until July 19.

"I don't think it's helping us at this moment," Heath said of the jam-packed schedule. "We have a game on Tuesday, (and) I don't know many people are going to be fit. We got a few knocks in there (Thursday), and some are going to be away. We have to regroup, but certainly for me ... the break can't come soon enough. And we need to get one or two more people in the building to put people under more pressure for their starting positions."

