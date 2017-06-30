Vargas gets 12th win as Royals rout Twins

The victory moved the Royals back to .500 at 39-39, three games behind the American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians.

Vargas (12-4) shares the major league lead in wins with Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vargas tops the AL in victories and owns a 2.22 ERA.

Eric Hosmer's three-run homer in a five-run fourth was the big hit.

Mike Moustakas blasted his team-leading 21st home run in the sixth. Jermaine Dye holds the Royals' record with 22 home runs in 2000 before the All-Star break.

Alex Gordon drove in the final two Kansas City runs with sacrifice flies.

Minnesota starter Ervin Santana (10-5) allowed seven runs (five earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Santana's errant throw on a potential double-play grounder paved the way for the five-run fourth inning.

Jorge Bonifacio led off the inning with a single to right field, the first Kansas City hit. Lorenzo Cain hit a comebacker, but Santana tossed the ball past second baseman Brian Dozier and into center field.

Santana was visibly upset with his error and Hosmer hit his next pitch for an opposite-field three-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole. There was a crew chief challenge to make sure it was fair, but after a one-minute, 51-second delay the call on the field was upheld.

The Royals tacked on two more runs before the inning ended with Alcides Escobar and Whit Merrifield singling in the other runs.

The Twins scored first in the third inning.

Vargas walked Max Kepler and Joe Mauer. Miguel Sano's two-out single scored Kepler.

The Twins threatened in the fifth after Byron Buxton walked and Dozier singled. Vargas retired Mauer on a fly ball to center and Sano on a comebacker to end the inning.

NOTES: LHP Danny Duffy (strained right oblique) threw 66 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in a minor league rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Omaha at Colorado Springs. He allowed one run on four hits. ... The Royals recalled LHP Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha and optioned RHP Jake Junis to the Storm Chasers. ... The Twins will bring up RHP Felix Jorge and start him in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Jorge went 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA with Double-A Chattanooga. RHP Jose Berrios will start the first game. Twins DH Eduardo Escobar batted cleanup for the first time. ... RHP Luke Farrell, the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell, will make his big league debut and start the Saturday opener for KC. RHP Jason Hammel will start the nightcap. ... LHP Travis Wood could be the Royals' starter Sunday if they do not have to use him Saturday.