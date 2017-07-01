High School Baseball: C-I's Larson, Gindorff receive honors

Larson was named to the All-Section 7-2A and Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.

A senior center fielder, Larson led the Rangers in batting average (.447), hits (34), runs scored (26) and stolen bases (19). He also had three doubles and knocked in 14 RBIs. Larson finished his 4-year varsity career with a .427 career average.

Gindorff was named to the all-section and MSHSBCA Academic All-State teams.

A senior outfielder/first baseman, Gindorff led C-I in slugging percentage (.761), doubles (11), triples (4), home runs (1) and RBIs (30). He was second on the team with a .433 average and 29 hits. Gindorff also posted a 3.94 GPA.

The Rangers finished 11-11 overall, 3-5 in the Mid-State Conference. They defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 14-8 in the section playoffs, the program's first section win since 2009. Coaches were Bryan Syrstad, Mike Gindorff, and Brady Sykora.