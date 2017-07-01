Legion Baseball: Little Falls outscores Nisswa

Jenks pitched six innings, gave up four runs and six hits and struck out six. Sam Nagel pitched the seventh, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Jake Kapphahn paced Little Falls' offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs, a home run and two RBIs.

Austin Weisz drove in two Little Falls runs, Jenks was 2-4 with a run and RBI, Zach Opatz was 2-3 with two runs and Joe Alholm was 2-3 with a run.

Nisswa's Bryce Flanagan went 2-4 with a home run, McCale Peterson was 2-4 with a double and RBI and Colin Kleffman 2-4 with a double.

Flanagan took the loss. In four innings, he yielded nine hits and six runs (3 earned) with a walk and two strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw the last three innings, allowing two hits and two runs (none earned), struck out four and walked one.

Little Falls 8 11 1

Nisswa 4 7 3

WP: AJ Jenks. LP: Bryce Flanagan. 2B: N-McCale Peterson, Colin Kleffman. HR: LF-Jake Kapphahn; N-Flanagan. Overall: N 13-2-1. Next: Nisswa at Duluth West noon Saturday (2).