Kyle Rau's selection a homecoming of sorts

Now he gets to call it home. Kind of.

Rau signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Wild on Saturday afternoon that pays him $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. He joins five other players that signed two-way contracts on Saturday afternoon as the Wild continued to replenish their organizational depth.

Rau isn't a lock to make the NHL roster by any means. That said, it still serves as a homecoming for the Eden Prairie native.

Rau, 24, played 24 games with the Florida Panthers last season and tallied two goals and one assist. He also played 48 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, scoring 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists).

Rau was originally selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2011 NHL draft, which fittingly was held at the Xcel Energy Center.

Rau went on to star for four seasons at the University of Minnesota, posting 67 goals, and 97 assists in 160 games, helping lead the Gophers to the Frozen Four twice. He was a two-time captain and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. His laundry list of collegiate accolades also includes being named to the 2012 WCHA All-Rookie Team, the 2014 Big Ten Second All-Star Team, the 2014 NCAA West Second All-American Team, and the 2014 NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

Quincey replaces Scandella

After trading away Marco Scandella on Friday afternoon, Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher made it clear that he wanted to sign a veteran blue liner in free agency.

Enter Kyle Quincey.

Less than four hours into free agency on Saturday afternoon, the Wild inked the 31-year-old Quincy to a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Quincey is a left-shooting defenseman that can play on either side. He will fill out the bottom defensive pairing for the Wild, likely playing alongside someone such as Gustav Olofsson or Ryan Murphy, whom the Wild signed to a two-way contract on Saturday afternoon.

Quincey had 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 73 games with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets last season, while averaging 17 minutes, 54 seconds per game. His 6-foot-2, 216-pound frame should bring a physical presence to the Wild blue line.

This will be Quincey's sixth NHL team in 12 seasons. He also spent time with the Detroit Red Wings, the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche. He has 155 points (36 goals, 119 assists) in 568 career regular-season games and has played in 56 playoff games.

5 others signed

A day after Fletcher said the Wild won't be big players in NHL free agency, the organization agreed to terms with center Landon Ferraro, defenseman Murphy, center Cal O'Reilly, defenseman Alex Grant, and goaltender Niklas Svedberg.

All five players inked two-way contracts.

Ferraro and O'Reilly signed matching two-year contracts that will pay them $700,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the AHL. Murphy signed a one-year deal and will make $700,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL. Grant also signed a one-year deal and will make $700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

Ferraro, 25, has been a high-scoring player in the minors and has also spent time with the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins in the NHL. He most recently was playing in the St. Louis Blues organization and suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament midway through last season. Ferraro tweeted on June 26 that he's "fully cleared" to resume action. He is the son of the NHL veteran and current TSN analyst Ray Ferraro.

"Just an unbelievable week for me and my family," Ferraro tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "Fully cleared Monday for my ACL and now couldn't be happier to be joining @mnwild for 2 yrs!"

Murphy, 24, was the No. 12 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. While he was a high-scoring player in the Ontario Hockey League years ago, Murphy hasn't found his way in the NHL. He has 37 points (6 goals, 31 assists) in 151 career games.

O'Reilly, 30, is the older brother of Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly. He has 16 goals in 144 career games, while spending time with the Nashville Predators, the Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres.

Grant, 28, is has played most of his career in the minors and spent last season with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League. He has played in seven NHL games—two with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2013-14 season and five with the Coyotes during the 2015-16 season.

Svedberg, 27, last played in the NHL for the Boston Bruins during the 2014-15 season. He has spent the past two years playing in the Kontinental Hockey League for Salavat Yulaev Ufa.