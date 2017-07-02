Merrifield fuels Royals' 6-2 win over Twins

The Royals took three of four from the Twins in the series. The teams are tied for second in the American League Central with 41-40 records, three games behind Cleveland.

Twins left-hander Hector Santiago (4-8) was removed after 3 1/3 innings after allowing four runs, four hits, a walk and a hit batter. He has not won since May 3 and his ERA is 5.63.

The Royals scored three in the third inning and two in the fourth.

Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch with one out in the third inning and scored on Merrifield's double into the left-center gap. Merrifield stole third and scored on Eric Hosmer's two-out double to right. Salvador Perez singled to center, scoring Hosmer.

Ramon Torres led off the fourth with a walk and scored on Alcides Escobar's double. Gordon singled to right to drive in Escobar.

Left-hander Travis Wood, who was making his first start since Sept. 19, 2015, while with the Chicago Cubs, held the Twins scoreless for the first four innings but was removed in the fifth when he faced three batters and retired none as his pitch count ascended.

Byron Buxton led off the inning with a five-pitch walk. Jason Castro and Brian Dozier singled for the first run. Scott Alexander (1-2) replaced Wood, who had thrown a season-high 81 pitches.

Alexander gave up a run-producing single to Robbie Groasman. After retiring Joe Mauer on a fielder's choice grounder, Alexander walked the dangerous Miguel Sano, who already had two singles, to load the bases with one out.

Alexander got out of the jam when Eduardo Escobar grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Royals tacked on a run in the fifth when Alcides Escobar's single scored Jorge Soler, who led off the inning with a double and stopped at third on Torres' single.

NOTES: Royals LHP Matt Strahm suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. He will pursue a second opinion. It is undetermined whether surgery will be required. ... Twins INF Ehrie Adrianza, who is rehabbing with Triple-A Rochester from an abdominal injury, might come off the disabled list Monday. ... The Twins signed international blue-chip SS prospects Jelfry Marte of the Dominican Republic for a reported $3 million. ... Royals Gold Glove LF Alex Gordon made his second career start in center. ... Twins rookie LHP Adelberto Mejia and Angels RHP Alex Meyer are the Monday probables at Target Field. ... Royals RHP Ian Kennedy and Mariners RHP Andrew Moore will start the opener Monday in Seattle.