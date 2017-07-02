Search
    Kang picks up first major victory at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

    By Reuters Media Today at 6:28 p.m.
    Danielle Kang poses with her trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club - North on Sunday, July 2. (Thomas J. Russo / USA TODAY Sports)

    OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois — American Danielle Kang beat Canada's defending champion Brooke Henderson by one stroke to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday and make her first LPGA Tour victory a major.

    Kang broke clear with four consecutive birdies from the 11th hole, but fell back into a tie with Henderson after bogeying the par-three 17th, where she found a bunker with her tee shot.

    But the Californian held her nerve at the par-five 18th, hitting two near-perfect shots before two-putting to cap her victory with a birdie at Olympia Fields.

    She carded a three-under-par 68 to finish at 13-under 271, while Henderson had to settle for second on 12-under after a closing five-under 66.

    South Korean Chella Choi, who started the final round tied with Kang, carded 71 to finish third on 10-under.

