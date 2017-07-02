Twins reach agreement with Dominican prospect Marte

Sunday marked the opening of the international signing period for 2017-18. The next step is for the Twins to secure a visa for Marte so he can be examined by team doctors.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Marte is a switch-hitter in the mold of Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco but is considered to have more upside defensively. Marte, who turned 16 on March 13, is rated the No. 13 player in this year's international class, according to Baseball America, which called him "a quick-twitch athlete with plus speed and good footwork, agility and body control at shortstop."

Among this year's Dominican amateur class, only fellow shortstop Wander Franco is projected to earn a larger signing bonus than Marte.

The Twins, who have a $5.25 million international bonus pool, will have to wait until August to sign their next two highest-rated targets: Venezuelan outfielder Carlos Aguiar and Mauro Bonifacio of the Dominican Republic.

Aguiar, according to the Dominican Prospect League website, is a "toolsy outfielder with an athletic frame, strong arm and lots of raw power." At 6-3 and 190 pounds, his swing mechanics have been compared to the late Oscar Taveras.

Aguiar, who bats and throws from the left side, can't sign until he turns 16 on Aug. 28.

Bonifacio, who doesn't turn 16 until Aug. 31, is a 6-5, 205-pounder who has shown power and speed along with a strong arm that could allow him to play right field. He bats and throws from the right side.

Baseball America rated Aguiar the 30th-best prospect in this year's signing class, while Bonifacio checked in at No. 35.

Jorge reaction

Right-hander Felix Jorge made the most of his Saturday cameo, picking up his first big-league victory with five solid innings on the road against the Kansas City Royals and generally impressing with his unflappable nature.

"He was just very calm about the whole thing," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It was a nice performance. He didn't seem overly fazed by getting the start, getting the win, getting the first ball, first strikeout."

Jorge, 23, walked just one, keeping in line with his career stinginess when it comes to free passes. Oddly, that came on a full-count pitch to ex-Twin Drew Butera, the No. 9 hitter, to start the third inning.

Jorge, who prides himself on keeping the ball down, rebounded quickly after giving up a two-run homer to Eric Hosmer in the first inning.

"I was proud of how he came back after giving up the home run," Molitor said. "The poise factor was good."

Jorge was in Twins camp for the first time this spring but only got two chances to take the mound in Grapefruit League games. He gave up two earned runs, including a home run, while retired two of the five batters he faced.

"He looks different than he did in spring training," Molitor said. "He was building up arm strength. We didn't see the velocity in spring training that we saw (Saturday)."

Even with Jorge's outing, the four spot starters who have combined to make six starts this season have struggled to a 12.57 earned run average and 1-4 record. That group, which includes lefties Nik Turley and Adam Wilk and right-hander Nick Tepesch, has averaged just 3.22 innings per start and allowed 43 hits, six homers and 10 walks with 13 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.

Adrianza plan

Utility man Ehire Adrianza (ulcer) was slated to to come off the disabled list as soon as Monday, but the timing of his return could be "pitching related," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Adrianza has seen action in three games for Triple-A Rochester, playing third base and left field along with designated hitter in last night's doubleheader nightcap.

He had gone 1 for 10 with two strikeouts and a walk through Saturday. The Red Wings wrap up a road trip at Lehigh Valley (Pa.) late Sunday afternoon.