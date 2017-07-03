Fitness: Changes planned for extreme race

Nature's fury will require racers to run over, under and through blown down trees in the woods, Hammer said. Road Hard is a tire wall that's higher on one side than the other, because it's built on an incline, he said.

"It looks very intimidating from one side and not so intimidating from the other," Hammer said.

Train Park Climb requires runners to navigate tight twists and turns as they race uphill, Hammer said. The Keg Carry replaces the Pet Rock, he said, and the Tow Rope is now the Double Tow Rope. Very few people could traverse the single tow rope, hanging five feet above water over a span of 180 feet, so a second tow rope was added.

"What appears to not be an obstacle to some people is an obstacle to other people," Hammer said.

Between the 2016 race and this year's, race founder Eric Anderson sold the event to Mount Ski Gull and the Lakeshore Conservation Club. The event is always held at Mount Ski Gull, and both organizations staffed the race, Hammer said, so they were familiar with its inner workings.

The two nonprofit organizations purchasing the race means the race is now a nonprofit fundraiser for those organizations, Hammer said.

"We're always looking at ways to generate money, especially for youth activities," Hammer said. "It's a great event, a great community event. If you've ever been out to it, everybody has fun."

The race course is set in the trees and many of the obstacles are stored at Mount Ski Gull, so it made sense to purchase the race and keep it at Mount Ski Gull, said Mark Bichler, executive director of Mount Ski Gull.

"It's been a successful race," Bichler said. "We thought that it would be a really good opportunity for us to do something over the summer."

There are many interesting features for the race this year, Bichler said, and organizers are looking to switch things up where they can.

"We're going to try to move some things out onto the slopes a little more so the spectators can see some of the people doing some of those events," Bichler said.

The race will run in heats every half-hour with the first beginning at 8 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m. Participants are allowed to race individually or as a team. Race day registration is available but a free T-shirt will not be included.

Racers must be at least 10 years old. Children ages 10-17 must have a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver.

A beer garden will be open for those of age, a bouncy house will be on site, along with a DJ, food vendors, and the Mount Ski Gull zip line will be operating all day. Parking is available with a cost of $5 per vehicle.

Visit www.paulbunyanextremerace.com for more information or to register.