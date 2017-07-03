Legion Baseball: Miller, Nisswa blank West Duluth

In six innings, Miller allowed six hits and no runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Mac Brink pitched a scoreless seventh.

Hunter Wicklund went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Miller finished 2-2 with a walk, run and RBI as Nisswa picked up a point in the district standings.

In Game Two, Trystan Richardt was 3-4 with a double, RBI and two runs in Nisswa's 4-3 loss. Connor Knettel was 2-4 with a double and RBI.

Losing pitcher Bryce McConville permitted nine hits and four earned runs with three walks, one strikeout and hit two batters.

Game One

Nisswa 12 16 0

West Duluth 0 7 2

WP: Sam Miller.

Game Two

West Duluth 4 9 2

Nisswa 3 11 1

WP: Bryce McConville. 2B: N-Trystan Richardt, Connor Knettel. Overall: N 14-3-1. Next: Becker vs. Nisswa, Adamson Field, Brainerd, 7 p.m. Thursday.