Legion Baseball: Miller, Nisswa blank West Duluth
DULUTH—Sam Miller pitched six innings and collected two hits as the Nisswa American Legion team thumped West Duluth 12-0 in Game One of a doubleheader Saturday at Wade Stadium.
In six innings, Miller allowed six hits and no runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Mac Brink pitched a scoreless seventh.
Hunter Wicklund went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Miller finished 2-2 with a walk, run and RBI as Nisswa picked up a point in the district standings.
In Game Two, Trystan Richardt was 3-4 with a double, RBI and two runs in Nisswa's 4-3 loss. Connor Knettel was 2-4 with a double and RBI.
Losing pitcher Bryce McConville permitted nine hits and four earned runs with three walks, one strikeout and hit two batters.
Game One
Nisswa 12 16 0
West Duluth 0 7 2
WP: Sam Miller.
Game Two
West Duluth 4 9 2
Nisswa 3 11 1
WP: Bryce McConville. 2B: N-Trystan Richardt, Connor Knettel. Overall: N 14-3-1. Next: Becker vs. Nisswa, Adamson Field, Brainerd, 7 p.m. Thursday.