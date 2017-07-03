Search
    Legion Baseball: Miller, Nisswa blank West Duluth

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Sam Miller

    DULUTH—Sam Miller pitched six innings and collected two hits as the Nisswa American Legion team thumped West Duluth 12-0 in Game One of a doubleheader Saturday at Wade Stadium.

    In six innings, Miller allowed six hits and no runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Mac Brink pitched a scoreless seventh.

    Hunter Wicklund went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Miller finished 2-2 with a walk, run and RBI as Nisswa picked up a point in the district standings.

    In Game Two, Trystan Richardt was 3-4 with a double, RBI and two runs in Nisswa's 4-3 loss. Connor Knettel was 2-4 with a double and RBI.

    Losing pitcher Bryce McConville permitted nine hits and four earned runs with three walks, one strikeout and hit two batters.

    Game One

    Nisswa 12 16 0

    West Duluth 0 7 2

    WP: Sam Miller.

    Game Two

    West Duluth 4 9 2

    Nisswa 3 11 1

    WP: Bryce McConville. 2B: N-Trystan Richardt, Connor Knettel. Overall: N 14-3-1. Next: Becker vs. Nisswa, Adamson Field, Brainerd, 7 p.m. Thursday.

