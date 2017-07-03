Buckman 2 6 3 Fort Ripley 9 11 3 WP: Jack Hegarty. LP: Mark Kahl. 2B: B-Travis Kahl.

Bulldogs 15, Aitkin 4

AITKIN—Craig Luberts and Ryan Foreman homered, driving in a combined nine runs for the Pierz Bulldogs, in a 15-4 eight-inning win over the Aitkin Steam Saturday. The win was the second straight for the Bulldogs after starting the season 0-9. Luberts belted a second-inning grand slam and added an RBI single in the fourth. Foreman cracked a three-run blast in the seventh and finished 3-5 with four RBIs.

Nick Herold was 3-4 while Teddy Dehler and Mike Meyer contributed two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Derek Schommer picked up his first win as a Victory League pitcher. Brian Burman ripped a solo homer for Aitkin and Nathan Ehnstrom contributed a two-run double. Sam Peterson and Caleb Curtiss each finished 2-4.

Bulldogs 15 13 0 Aitkin 4 8 0 WP: Derek Schommer. LP: Evan Ferdelman. 2B: A-Nathan Ehnstrom. HR: Prz-Craig Luberts, Ryan Foreman; A-Brian Burman.

Buckman 3, Nisswa 2

NISSWA—Winning pitcher Jeremy Monson drove in the winning run for the Buckman Billygoats in a 3-2 victory over the Nisswa Lightning in a game Friday originally scheduled for Pierz, but moved to Nisswa because of wet field conditions. Monson threw eight innings striking out six while walking two and allowing all five Nisswa hits. Matt Tautges earned a save retiring three straight batters in the final inning, two by strikeout. Buckman opened the scoring with a two-run single by Mark Kahl in the bottom of the second before Nisswa tied it up with a two-run eighth-inning double by Luke Schumer. In the bottom of the eighth with one out, Monson legged out a potential double-play ball scoring Tautges who had led off the inning with a walk.

Tautges, Aaron Weber and Mark Kahl all finished 2-3 for the Billygoats.

Nisswa 2 5 2 Buckman 3 9 0 WP: Jeremy Monson. Save: Matt Tautges. LP: Luke Schummer. 2B: N-Luke Schumer.