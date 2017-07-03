Golf: Warrior Hockey golf tournament Aug. 18

If registering online, email the following to Warriorhockeygolfclassic

• Name

• email address

• Players you plan to golf with

• Indicate choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken meal

• $100 registration fee

• Checks may be made payable to Brainerd Sports Boosters—Warrior Hockey.

• Registration is $110 the day of the tournament.

Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, choice of meal with chips and a Warrior Hockey hat. There will be cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. Raffle ticket given at registration will be good for meal and raffle prizes at the end of the tournament and for on-course contests.