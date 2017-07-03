Search
    Golf: Warrior Hockey golf tournament Aug. 18

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 1:52 p.m.

    The Brainerd Warrior Hockey Golf Classic is scheduled Aug. 18 at Eagles Landing in Fort Ripley.

    Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the tournament at 8 a.m.

    If registering online, email the following to Warriorhockeygolfclassic

    • Name

    • email address

    • Players you plan to golf with

    • Indicate choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken meal

    • $100 registration fee

    • Checks may be made payable to Brainerd Sports Boosters—Warrior Hockey.

    • Registration is $110 the day of the tournament.

    Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, choice of meal with chips and a Warrior Hockey hat. There will be cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. Raffle ticket given at registration will be good for meal and raffle prizes at the end of the tournament and for on-course contests.

