Golf: Warrior Hockey golf tournament Aug. 18
The Brainerd Warrior Hockey Golf Classic is scheduled Aug. 18 at Eagles Landing in Fort Ripley.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the tournament at 8 a.m.
If registering online, email the following to Warriorhockeygolfclassic
• Name
• email address
• Players you plan to golf with
• Indicate choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken meal
• $100 registration fee
• Checks may be made payable to Brainerd Sports Boosters—Warrior Hockey.
• Registration is $110 the day of the tournament.
Registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, choice of meal with chips and a Warrior Hockey hat. There will be cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. Raffle ticket given at registration will be good for meal and raffle prizes at the end of the tournament and for on-course contests.