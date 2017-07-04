Victory League Baseball: Fort Ripley remains unbeaten

Mac Brink doubled for the 11-0 Rebels who have two regular-season games remaining.

Logan Kalis was credited with the win after working one inning of middle relief.Conner Knettel finished 2-3 with a double for the Devils who had five hits including a double by Mason Quick.

St. Mathias 1 5 1

Fort Ripley 10 12 3

WP: Logan Kalis. LP: Cody Meyer. 2B: SM-Connor Knettel, Mason Quick; FR-Mac Brink.

Cuyuna Range 5, Nisswa 4

CROSBY—Winning pitcher Jamie Stall went 2-3 with a pair of doubles to rally the Cuyuna Range Miners from a 4-0 deficit to a 5-4 win over the Nisswa Lightning Sunday.

Stall struck out three in a complete-game performance while walking five and allowing 10 hits.

Reliever Chris Pederson was tagged with the loss for Nisswa.

Nisswa scored a run in the first and added three more in the fifth on RBI singles by Drew Boland, Adam Hardy and Aaron Jenkins.

RBI doubles by Stall and Lance Herbst made it 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth for the Miners who took the lead in the eighth on an RBI single by Dillon Solid and a two-run double by Shane Slettom.

Bryan Syrstad and Stall finished with two hits apiece for the Miners. Zach Houle and Shane Slettom doubled.

Boland, Hardy and Jenkins had two hits each for the Lightning. Hardy and Tyler Wittwer contributed doubles.

Nisswa 4 10 2

Cuyuna Range 5 9 2

WP: Jamie Stall. LP: Chris Pederson. 2B: N-Adam Hardy, Tyler Wittwer; CR-Lance Herbst, Zach Houle, Shane Slettom, Stall.

Aitkin 10, Royalton 6

ROYALTON — Brian Burman went 3-5 with a solo homer, double and scored

three runs for the Aitkin Steam in a 10-6 win over the Royalton Riverdogs

Sunday.

Nathan Ehnstrom threw a complete game for Aitkin allowing 12 hits while

striking out five and walking three.

Drew Nordean also had three hits for Aitkin including a pair of doubles.

Kyle Lynn also doubled while going 2-5. Jack Kuppich and Jaron Brezinsky

each had a pair of hits.

Nathan Psyck went 3-5 with a three-run homer for Royalton in the bottom of

the ninth. Ryan Snyder was also 3-5 and Nate Benusa finished 2-5.

Aitkin 10 14 2

Royalton 6 12 2

WP: Nathan Ehnstrom. LP: Nathan Pysck. 2B: A-Brian Burman, Drew Nordean 2, Kyle Lynn. HR: A-Burman; R-Pysck.