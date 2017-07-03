Molitor stands behind decision to pull Santiago

But before the Twins began a seven-game homestand Monday that leads into the all-star break, Molitor said he planned to meet with Santiago about their lapse in communication.

"I don't anticipate any problems," Molitor said.

At the heart of the issue Sunday was Santiago's velocity. He said was throwing his fastball around 5 mph slower than usual in order to throw more strikes. Molitor said he felt he needed to pull the starting pitcher early, in part because of the dip in velocity, to keep the Twins in the game.

"I'll stand by the decision," Molitor said. "I didn't have a lot of confidence in how it was going to proceed from that point."

Molitor said he's not opposed to his pitchers throwing their fastball slower early in an at-bat to try to get ahead of hitters, adding that staff ace Ervin Santana will occasionally do it.

But he didn't feel Santiago was doing it effectively enough Sunday when he allowed four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

"It just didn't add up for me in watching that," Molitor said. "I get trying to throw more strikes. And guys can pitch with fairly significant variance to their fastball where it's 87-93 mph. But it just seemed a little funny to be watching him throw what I thought were significantly slower speeds."

Molitor said that in the course of a long season, disputes are bound to occur in the clubhouse. He added that Santiago has been a good teammate this season and wasn't upset that the pitcher voiced his displeasure after the game.

"I don't have a problem with a player's emotion and being able to express what he feels," Molitor said. "Hector has been really good for me stepping up when I needed him, including taking that extra-inning game when I needed him earlier in the year."

SANO READY FOR ASG

With third baseman Miguel Sano, 24, bound for the All-Star Game next week, Molitor was reminded that it was only 18 months ago that the Twins decided to try to move the 260-pounder to right field.

"Whose idea was that?" Molitor joked.

The manager said he wasn't surprised that it took Sano only three MLB seasons to reach an All-Star Game. He entered Monday's game with 20 home runs and a .272 batting average.

"I think we all thought that would happen," Molitor said. "I don't know if it's overly early based on what I thought that kid was always capable of. It was just a matter of how he was going to put it together. He's learned a lot about playing up here in a short time. What the commitment is, your ability to bounce back.

"The game is not always going to come to you easily. You've got to overcome a lot of adversity. All these areas, he's grown exponentially in a really short time. And there's still a lot more in there.

"I think that's the exciting part for Twins fans. When he really gets it and can start doing some of these things day in and day out for a full season, it's going to be really special."

BRIEFLY

Molitor indicated that injured utility infielder Ehire Adrianza could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, but the team wasn't yet sure who would be sent down to make room for Adrianza. ... Injured reliever Craig Breslow worked out at Target Field on Monday, but the team isn't sure yet when Breslow will face live hitting. ... Brian Dozier was a late scratch from Monday's lineup because of lower back tightness.