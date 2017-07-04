Gibson, Buxton carry Twins past Angels

Ehire Adrianza drove in two runs on sacrifice flies in his first game back from the disabled list for the Twins, who took the first two games of the series and have beat Los Angeles in nine of the past 12 meetings.

Gibson (5-6) had his longest outing of the season, pitching 6 2/3 innings with two runs allowed on five hits. Brandon Kintzler yielded a run on a hit and walk in the ninth but secured his 22nd save in 25 chances.

Minnesota has been desperate for rotation improvement behind standouts Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios. Adalberto Mejia finished seven innings in Monday's victory and Gibson followed with one of his best outings of the season.

JC Ramirez (7-7) gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings for the Angels, who have lost five of their past six games. Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols homered for Los Angeles.

Gibson was in control throughout, using his groundball-heavy approach to stay out of trouble. Luis Valbuena's double in the second inning scored Yunel Escobar and gave the Angels the early lead. Gibson retired 10 of the next 11 batters.

The right-hander got nine ground ball outs and struck out four batters. He walked Ben Revere twice, with the second time ending his outing.

Buxton scored on Robbie Grossman's double in the fifth to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Buxton hit his fifth homer of the season in the sixth off reliever Blake Parker.

Parker entered the game having allowed one run in his previous 25 outings, spanning 23 1/3 innings. He had been unscored upon in 31 of his last 33 outings.

Ramirez had his five-game road winning streak snapped. He had allowed nine runs in 30 innings in his previous five starts on the road.

NOTES: Twins 2B Brian Dozier was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of lower back tightness. Dozier texted manager Paul Molitor on Tuesday morning and said he was feeling better, but Molitor decided to be cautious with his leadoff hitter. Dozier was available off the bench. ... Los Angeles optioned RHP Alex Meyer to Triple-A Salt Lake before the game and recalled right-handed reliever Mike Morin. Meyer started Monday and gave up five runs in five innings. Manager Mike Scioscia said the team didn't need a fifth starter because of upcoming off days. ... Molitor said LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) is still limited to playing catch in his rehab work. Perkins hasn't returned to the mound since suffering a setback with biceps tendinitis two weeks ago. ... All-Star RHP Ervin Santana (10-5, 3.07 ERA) stars the finale of the three-game series for Minnesota on Wednesday. The Angels send RHP Parker Bridwell (2-1, 3.95) to the mound.