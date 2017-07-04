His 22nd save secured along with a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the Twins' accidental closer pumped his fists in celebration and let out a roar. Snubbed Sunday in all-star selections despite the best first half of his well-traveled career, Kintzler brushed aside a suggestion he had already proved his point after being overlooked for so long.

"Proven my point as to what?" he said. "In this game we have to prove ourselves every day and every year. Everything can be taken away from you and you can be humbled really quick. So I'll never say I've proven my point because the next day someone will prove their point to you."

Since taking over closer duties from Kevin Jepsen nearly 13 months ago, just four big-league closers have more saves than Kintzler, who is 39 for 45 (.867) with a 2.96 earned-run average in that span. Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers leads with 49 saves, followed by a trio of American Leaguers: Roberto Osuna, Alex Colome and Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, who holds the AL lead by one save over Kintzler this season, is the only member of that group headed to Miami at this point. Setup men Andrew Miller (Cleveland Indians) and Dellin Betances (New York Yankees) were the only other relievers selected by AL manager Terry Francona and the players.

Twins ace Ervin Santana, among nine starting pitchers chose to the 12-man AL staff, was as upset as anyone in the Twins clubhouse that Kintzler, 32, was passed over.

"I just said to him, for me he's an all-star," Santana said. "Even though they didn't select him to go, he put up the numbers to go."

Kintzler appreciated that comment.

"He thought I deserved it," he said. "That's the most important part, when your teammates and coaches feel like you should have made it. That's all that really matters."

It's not uncommon for a handful of all-star selections to bow out, whether due to injury or some other reason. If that happens it stands to reason Kintzler should be near the top of potential pitching replacements, especially since Francona and his Indians' staff are quite familiar with his work.

It was Francona, after all, who personally tried to recruit Kintzler for the Indians on a minor league deal two winters ago before the Twins prevailed. Francona spent time on the phone with Kintzler, sketching out a vision for how he thought he might be able to help a team that eventually fell one win shy of a World Series title.

"If something happens, that's great," Kintzler said. "But I haven't thought it because it hasn't happened yet. I don't want to think about something that hasn't happened. There's a lot of things I thought would happen in my life that didn't, so I don't want to get my hopes up for anything."

In an era of record strikeout rates, Kintzler's groundball-heavy, strikeout-light approach stands in stark contrast to most of his bullpen contemporaries. Even during this long run of excellence, covering 77 innings, his nine-inning strikeout rate is just 5.73.

That's the lowest among 41 relievers with at least 10 saves in that span. Twenty of those relievers fanned at least 10 per nine innings, with Kimbrel leading the way at 15.33 strikeouts per nine.

"Everyone likes strikeouts, but the name of the game is called 'pitching,' not 'striking out people,' " Kintzler said. "My style is my style, and if whoever picked the team doesn't want it, then so be it. It doesn't really matter to me. I've been disrespected many times in this game."

A decade ago he was knocking around indy ball with the Winnipeg Goldeyes (2007-08) and St. Paul Saints (2009). To make it all the way back and become an all-star? Rags to riches stories don't get any better than that.

"As long as my teammates and coaches feel like I should have made it, I'm perfectly happy with that," Kintzler said. "The fact that where I've come from and someone even considers me and says I should have made it, that's just an honor by itself. That's all that matters."

BRIEFLY

Byron Buxton had his third three-hit game this year, hitting a solo homer in the sixth, ending a power drought of 61 at-bats since June 14. ... Robbie Grossman (double) and Joe Mauer drove in runs in the fifth off hard-throwing Angels starter J.C. Ramirez.

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (5-6) was efficient, scattering five hits over 6 2/3 innings, including a Kole Calhoun homer in the sixth, to give the Twins consecutive quality starts for the first time in six weeks.