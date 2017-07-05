"Minor League is one of the best things we offer here," Baxter youth baseball director Joe Pohlkamp said. "Minor League helps the kids learn the game of baseball while seeing live pitching for the first time."

The Minor League program is for kids ages six to eight. There are two teams and they play two days a week. On Tuesdays, they practice and on Thursday's they play games. Kids get a chance to play several positions while hitting off a pitching machine for the first time in organized baseball.

"It's an awesome program for the kids," parent Wade Haapajoki said. "They help teach the kids the importance of practice and getting better. In T-ball, every kid gets a hit and touches every base. That doesn't happen in Minor League which isn't an easy thing to teach."

Once the kids get too old to play Minor League, they move up to Major League. Major League is the first level of baseball that's competitive, but still uses a pitching machine.

One of the biggest differences is the type of ball the divisions use. In Minor League, the kids use a baseball that is soft and lighter than a regular baseball that the Major League kids use.

"We want to develop a strong base of fundamentals for these kids as they get older," Pohlkamp said. "The more they are able to learn at this age, the more they will be able to build off of what they know as they get older."

Major League is also giving lessons outside the game.

"Not everybody is going to be the same skill level," Haapajoki said. "This is the first time where these kids will learn how to be good teammates regardless of talent."

While ages range from six to eight, there are some exceptions that are made.

"Right now we have a 4-year-old kid who is playing at this level because he was simply too good to play T-ball," Pohlkamp said. "If somebody is playing above their age level, they will get moved up. It's up to us coaches to notice and make those decisions."

Some of the parents are starting to notice their kids' improvements.

"My son has improved so much in just the short time that he's been playing this summer," parent Erin Velasco said. "He's getting better and more confident every time we come to play.

Baxter will continue to offer this level of play in the coming summers if participation rates remain the same.