Area Golf News: Reichert seizes second-half lead
Reichert Bus steered its way to the lead during the first week of the second half in the men's league at Cragun's Legacy Course.
Reichert scored a 34-10 victory over Mid-Minnesota Federal.
Riverwood Bank is in second place following a 32-12 win over NextHome Horizons.
First-half champion Von Hanson's Meats is third after its 30-14 victory over U.S. Bank.
June 29 results:
Team results
Von Hanson's Meats 30, US Bank 14
Reichert Bus 34, Mid-Minnesota FCU 10
Thelen Heating 22.5, American National Bank 21.5
People's Security 22.5, Deerwood Bank 21.5
Sultans of Swing 23.5, State Farm Insurance 20.5
Team Legacy 22.5, Giovanni's Pizza 21.5
Edward Jones 23.5, Randall State Bank 20.5
Riverwood Bank 32, NextHome Horizons 12
Shep's on 6th 25.5, Hy-Tec Construction 18.5
.925 Silver 24.5, Frandsen B&T-Gray Team 19.5
Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 23, Big Wood 21
Team Standings after June 29
Reichert Bus 34
Riverwood Bank 32
Von Hanson's Meats 30
Shep's on 6th 25.5
.925 Silver 24.5
Edward Jones 23.5
Sultans of Swing 23.5
Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 23
Thelen Heating 22.5
Team Legacy 22.5
People's Security 22.5
American National Bank 21.5
Giovanni's Pizza 21.5
Deerwood Bank 21.5
Big Wood 21
State Farm Insurance 20.5
Randall State Bank 20.5
Frandsen B&T-Gray Team 19.5
Hy-Tec Construction 18.5
US Bank 14
NextHome Horizons 12
Mid-Minnesota FCU 10
July 6 Matchups Dutch Legacy Course
US Bank vs Reichert Bus
Frandsen B&T-Gray Team vs Big Wood
Riverwood Bank vs .925 Silver
State Farm Insurance vs American National Bank
People's Security vs Mid-Minnesota FCU
Deerwood Bank vs Giovanni's Pizza
Team Legacy vs NextHome Horizons
Randall State Bank vs Shep's on 6th
Sultans of Swing vs Edward Jones
Hy-Tec Construction vs Frandsen B&T-Blue Team
Thelen Heating and Roofing vs Von Hanson's Meats
Individual events
Longest Putt: Todd Ringler, Brad Holland
Closest To The Pin: Mike Moran, Tony Loosbrock
Low Net: 1st-Tim Engel -6, 2nd-Chad Harting -5, 3rd-Gary Lippo -5, 4th-Colin Macdonald -4
Low Gross: 1st-Todd Ringler -4, 2nd-Drew Dufner -4, 3rd-Ben Duhn -2, 4th-Tim Johnson -1
Breezy Point women
Sandy O'Day and Judy Thomas tied for first in the Breezy Point women's golf league's fairways and putts event June 29 at the Traditional.
Tying for second place were Myra Faust and Verna Miller. Tying for third were Martha Polsfuss and Connie Weber. Fourth place went to Sylvia Schmitt.
Whitefish men
Denny Nybo, Jim Rauenhorst, Dave Lobben and Tom Otteson joined forces to win the 4-man team, two best-ball net scores event June 27 during the Whitefish men's league.
Second place went to the team of John Rathman, John Ochs, Neil McEwen and Jeff Baumgartner. Third went to the Bob Beatty, Bob Caturia, Jim Wodziak and Dean Brandt team.
Closest to the pin were Roger Jenson and Denny Nybo. Longest putts were by Sam Kantos and Jim Wodziak.
The league invites all interested men to join. Call the pro shop at 218-543-4900 for more information.
Whitefish women
The Whitefish women's 18-hole league was rained out June 28.
There will be no league play during the Fourth of July holiday week.
League play will resume July 12.
Warrior Golf Classic Aug. 18
The Brainerd Warrior Hockey Golf Classic is scheduled Aug. 18 at Eagles Landing in Fort Ripley.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the tournament at 8 a.m.
If registering online, email the following to Warriorhockeygolfclassic
• Name
• email address
• Players you plan to golf with
• Indicate choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken meal
• Bring $100 to registration Aug. 18
• Checks may be made payable to Brainerd Sports Boosters—Warrior Hockey.
Registration is $110 the day of the tournament.
The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, choice of meal with chips and a Warrior Hockey hat. There will be cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. Raffle ticket given at registration is good for meal and raffle prizes at the end of the tournament and for on-course contests.
MGA News
Israelsons fourth
The brother-sister tandem of Andrew and Emily Israelson of the Vintage at Staples finished fourth overall in the 27th annual MGA Mixed Amateur Team Championship June 26-27 at Chaska Town Course.
The Israelsons shot 65-72--137 and were nine shots behind the winners, Max Tylke-Alexandra Stewart, who shot 60-68--128.
Tying for second were the teams of Trent Peterson-Olivia Herrick (68-66--134) and Samantha Sommers-Bryan Fleegel (64-70--134).
Holes-in-one
Eric Adams, Waxwing Bay, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, aced the 155-yard 12th hole on the Dutch Course at Cragun's Legacy Courses June 25 with a 7-iron.
Tom Younghans, Brainerd, aced the 130-yard 17th hole at Eagle's Landing June 29 using a 9-iron.
Theresa Goble, Fort Ripley, aced the 90-yard 11th hole at Eagle's Landing June 30 with a pitching wedge.
Upcoming events
July 8—Izzy Cup, 2-person combo tournament, The Vintage at Staples
July 9—Lakes Junior Cup, The Classic at Madden's
July 10—Little Falls Area Chamber Golf Outing, Little Falls Golf Course
July 10—Junior PGA event, Madden's Pine Beach West
July 11—Charlie's Scramble, Breezy Point Resort's Whitebirch
July 11—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods
July 12—Junior PGA event, The Classic at Madden's
July 12—Cuyuna Lakes Chamber scramble, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge
July 13—PGA Junior event, Whitetail Run
July 14—Hospice, Cuyuna Rolling Hills
July 16—Emily Days 9 Hole 'Go Low' scramble, Emily Greens
July 17—Bay Lake Lions scramble, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge
July 18—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods