Area Golf News: Reichert seizes second-half lead

Riverwood Bank is in second place following a 32-12 win over NextHome Horizons.

First-half champion Von Hanson's Meats is third after its 30-14 victory over U.S. Bank.

June 29 results:

Team results

Von Hanson's Meats 30, US Bank 14

Reichert Bus 34, Mid-Minnesota FCU 10

Thelen Heating 22.5, American National Bank 21.5

People's Security 22.5, Deerwood Bank 21.5

Sultans of Swing 23.5, State Farm Insurance 20.5

Team Legacy 22.5, Giovanni's Pizza 21.5

Edward Jones 23.5, Randall State Bank 20.5

Riverwood Bank 32, NextHome Horizons 12

Shep's on 6th 25.5, Hy-Tec Construction 18.5

.925 Silver 24.5, Frandsen B&T-Gray Team 19.5

Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 23, Big Wood 21

Team Standings after June 29

Reichert Bus 34

Riverwood Bank 32

Von Hanson's Meats 30

Shep's on 6th 25.5

.925 Silver 24.5

Edward Jones 23.5

Sultans of Swing 23.5

Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 23

Thelen Heating 22.5

Team Legacy 22.5

People's Security 22.5

American National Bank 21.5

Giovanni's Pizza 21.5

Deerwood Bank 21.5

Big Wood 21

State Farm Insurance 20.5

Randall State Bank 20.5

Frandsen B&T-Gray Team 19.5

Hy-Tec Construction 18.5

US Bank 14

NextHome Horizons 12

Mid-Minnesota FCU 10

July 6 Matchups Dutch Legacy Course

US Bank vs Reichert Bus

Frandsen B&T-Gray Team vs Big Wood

Riverwood Bank vs .925 Silver

State Farm Insurance vs American National Bank

People's Security vs Mid-Minnesota FCU

Deerwood Bank vs Giovanni's Pizza

Team Legacy vs NextHome Horizons

Randall State Bank vs Shep's on 6th

Sultans of Swing vs Edward Jones

Hy-Tec Construction vs Frandsen B&T-Blue Team

Thelen Heating and Roofing vs Von Hanson's Meats

Individual events

Longest Putt: Todd Ringler, Brad Holland

Closest To The Pin: Mike Moran, Tony Loosbrock

Low Net: 1st-Tim Engel -6, 2nd-Chad Harting -5, 3rd-Gary Lippo -5, 4th-Colin Macdonald -4

Low Gross: 1st-Todd Ringler -4, 2nd-Drew Dufner -4, 3rd-Ben Duhn -2, 4th-Tim Johnson -1

Breezy Point women

Sandy O'Day and Judy Thomas tied for first in the Breezy Point women's golf league's fairways and putts event June 29 at the Traditional.

Tying for second place were Myra Faust and Verna Miller. Tying for third were Martha Polsfuss and Connie Weber. Fourth place went to Sylvia Schmitt.

Whitefish men

Denny Nybo, Jim Rauenhorst, Dave Lobben and Tom Otteson joined forces to win the 4-man team, two best-ball net scores event June 27 during the Whitefish men's league.

Second place went to the team of John Rathman, John Ochs, Neil McEwen and Jeff Baumgartner. Third went to the Bob Beatty, Bob Caturia, Jim Wodziak and Dean Brandt team.

Closest to the pin were Roger Jenson and Denny Nybo. Longest putts were by Sam Kantos and Jim Wodziak.

The league invites all interested men to join. Call the pro shop at 218-543-4900 for more information.

Whitefish women

The Whitefish women's 18-hole league was rained out June 28.

There will be no league play during the Fourth of July holiday week.

League play will resume July 12.

Warrior Golf Classic Aug. 18

The Brainerd Warrior Hockey Golf Classic is scheduled Aug. 18 at Eagles Landing in Fort Ripley.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the tournament at 8 a.m.

If registering online, email the following to Warriorhockeygolfclassic

• Name

• email address

• Players you plan to golf with

• Indicate choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken meal

• Bring $100 to registration Aug. 18

• Checks may be made payable to Brainerd Sports Boosters—Warrior Hockey.

Registration is $110 the day of the tournament.

The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, choice of meal with chips and a Warrior Hockey hat. There will be cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. Raffle ticket given at registration is good for meal and raffle prizes at the end of the tournament and for on-course contests.

MGA News

Israelsons fourth

The brother-sister tandem of Andrew and Emily Israelson of the Vintage at Staples finished fourth overall in the 27th annual MGA Mixed Amateur Team Championship June 26-27 at Chaska Town Course.

The Israelsons shot 65-72--137 and were nine shots behind the winners, Max Tylke-Alexandra Stewart, who shot 60-68--128.

Tying for second were the teams of Trent Peterson-Olivia Herrick (68-66--134) and Samantha Sommers-Bryan Fleegel (64-70--134).

Holes-in-one

Eric Adams, Waxwing Bay, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, aced the 155-yard 12th hole on the Dutch Course at Cragun's Legacy Courses June 25 with a 7-iron.

Tom Younghans, Brainerd, aced the 130-yard 17th hole at Eagle's Landing June 29 using a 9-iron.

Theresa Goble, Fort Ripley, aced the 90-yard 11th hole at Eagle's Landing June 30 with a pitching wedge.

Upcoming events

July 8—Izzy Cup, 2-person combo tournament, The Vintage at Staples

July 9—Lakes Junior Cup, The Classic at Madden's

July 10—Little Falls Area Chamber Golf Outing, Little Falls Golf Course

July 10—Junior PGA event, Madden's Pine Beach West

July 11—Charlie's Scramble, Breezy Point Resort's Whitebirch

July 11—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods

July 12—Junior PGA event, The Classic at Madden's

July 12—Cuyuna Lakes Chamber scramble, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge

July 13—PGA Junior event, Whitetail Run

July 14—Hospice, Cuyuna Rolling Hills

July 16—Emily Days 9 Hole 'Go Low' scramble, Emily Greens

July 17—Bay Lake Lions scramble, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge

July 18—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods