    Area Golf News: Reichert seizes second-half lead

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:30 a.m.

    Reichert Bus steered its way to the lead during the first week of the second half in the men's league at Cragun's Legacy Course.

    Reichert scored a 34-10 victory over Mid-Minnesota Federal.

    Riverwood Bank is in second place following a 32-12 win over NextHome Horizons.

    First-half champion Von Hanson's Meats is third after its 30-14 victory over U.S. Bank.

    June 29 results:

    Team results

    Von Hanson's Meats 30, US Bank 14

    Reichert Bus 34, Mid-Minnesota FCU 10

    Thelen Heating 22.5, American National Bank 21.5

    People's Security 22.5, Deerwood Bank 21.5

    Sultans of Swing 23.5, State Farm Insurance 20.5

    Team Legacy 22.5, Giovanni's Pizza 21.5

    Edward Jones 23.5, Randall State Bank 20.5

    Riverwood Bank 32, NextHome Horizons 12

    Shep's on 6th 25.5, Hy-Tec Construction 18.5

    .925 Silver 24.5, Frandsen B&T-Gray Team 19.5

    Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 23, Big Wood 21

    Team Standings after June 29

    Reichert Bus 34

    Riverwood Bank 32

    Von Hanson's Meats 30

    Shep's on 6th 25.5

    .925 Silver 24.5

    Edward Jones 23.5

    Sultans of Swing 23.5

    Frandsen B&T-Blue Team 23

    Thelen Heating 22.5

    Team Legacy 22.5

    People's Security 22.5

    American National Bank 21.5

    Giovanni's Pizza 21.5

    Deerwood Bank 21.5

    Big Wood 21

    State Farm Insurance 20.5

    Randall State Bank 20.5

    Frandsen B&T-Gray Team 19.5

    Hy-Tec Construction 18.5

    US Bank 14

    NextHome Horizons 12

    Mid-Minnesota FCU 10

    July 6 Matchups Dutch Legacy Course

    US Bank vs Reichert Bus

    Frandsen B&T-Gray Team vs Big Wood

    Riverwood Bank vs .925 Silver

    State Farm Insurance vs American National Bank

    People's Security vs Mid-Minnesota FCU

    Deerwood Bank vs Giovanni's Pizza

    Team Legacy vs NextHome Horizons

    Randall State Bank vs Shep's on 6th

    Sultans of Swing vs Edward Jones

    Hy-Tec Construction vs Frandsen B&T-Blue Team

    Thelen Heating and Roofing vs Von Hanson's Meats

    Individual events

    Longest Putt: Todd Ringler, Brad Holland

    Closest To The Pin: Mike Moran, Tony Loosbrock

    Low Net: 1st-Tim Engel -6, 2nd-Chad Harting -5, 3rd-Gary Lippo -5, 4th-Colin Macdonald -4

    Low Gross: 1st-Todd Ringler -4, 2nd-Drew Dufner -4, 3rd-Ben Duhn -2, 4th-Tim Johnson -1

    Breezy Point women

    Sandy O'Day and Judy Thomas tied for first in the Breezy Point women's golf league's fairways and putts event June 29 at the Traditional.

    Tying for second place were Myra Faust and Verna Miller. Tying for third were Martha Polsfuss and Connie Weber. Fourth place went to Sylvia Schmitt.

    Whitefish men

    Denny Nybo, Jim Rauenhorst, Dave Lobben and Tom Otteson joined forces to win the 4-man team, two best-ball net scores event June 27 during the Whitefish men's league.

    Second place went to the team of John Rathman, John Ochs, Neil McEwen and Jeff Baumgartner. Third went to the Bob Beatty, Bob Caturia, Jim Wodziak and Dean Brandt team.

    Closest to the pin were Roger Jenson and Denny Nybo. Longest putts were by Sam Kantos and Jim Wodziak.

    The league invites all interested men to join. Call the pro shop at 218-543-4900 for more information.

    Whitefish women

    The Whitefish women's 18-hole league was rained out June 28.

    There will be no league play during the Fourth of July holiday week.

    League play will resume July 12.

    Warrior Golf Classic Aug. 18

    The Brainerd Warrior Hockey Golf Classic is scheduled Aug. 18 at Eagles Landing in Fort Ripley.

    Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the tournament at 8 a.m.

    If registering online, email the following to Warriorhockeygolfclassic

    • Name

    • email address

    • Players you plan to golf with

    • Indicate choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken meal

    • Bring $100 to registration Aug. 18

    • Checks may be made payable to Brainerd Sports Boosters—Warrior Hockey.

    Registration is $110 the day of the tournament.

    The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, choice of meal with chips and a Warrior Hockey hat. There will be cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. Raffle ticket given at registration is good for meal and raffle prizes at the end of the tournament and for on-course contests.

    MGA News

    Israelsons fourth

    The brother-sister tandem of Andrew and Emily Israelson of the Vintage at Staples finished fourth overall in the 27th annual MGA Mixed Amateur Team Championship June 26-27 at Chaska Town Course.

    The Israelsons shot 65-72--137 and were nine shots behind the winners, Max Tylke-Alexandra Stewart, who shot 60-68--128.

    Tying for second were the teams of Trent Peterson-Olivia Herrick (68-66--134) and Samantha Sommers-Bryan Fleegel (64-70--134).

    Holes-in-one

    Eric Adams, Waxwing Bay, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, aced the 155-yard 12th hole on the Dutch Course at Cragun's Legacy Courses June 25 with a 7-iron.

    Tom Younghans, Brainerd, aced the 130-yard 17th hole at Eagle's Landing June 29 using a 9-iron.

    Theresa Goble, Fort Ripley, aced the 90-yard 11th hole at Eagle's Landing June 30 with a pitching wedge.

    Upcoming events

    July 8—Izzy Cup, 2-person combo tournament, The Vintage at Staples

    July 9—Lakes Junior Cup, The Classic at Madden's

    July 10—Little Falls Area Chamber Golf Outing, Little Falls Golf Course

    July 10—Junior PGA event, Madden's Pine Beach West

    July 11—Charlie's Scramble, Breezy Point Resort's Whitebirch

    July 11—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods

    July 12—Junior PGA event, The Classic at Madden's

    July 12—Cuyuna Lakes Chamber scramble, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge

    July 13—PGA Junior event, Whitetail Run

    July 14—Hospice, Cuyuna Rolling Hills

    July 16—Emily Days 9 Hole 'Go Low' scramble, Emily Greens

    July 17—Bay Lake Lions scramble, Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge

    July 18—Crosswoods/Moonlite Bay 2-person tourney, Crosswoods

