Despite Santana's complete game, Twins fall to Angels

Calhoun had two hits and homered for the second straight day for Los Angeles, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in Minnesota in seven games dating back to 2015.

Bridwell (3-1) cruised through his outing, surrendering four hits and three walks. He struck out a career-high five batters. Bud Norris pitched a perfect ninth to record his 12th save in 14 chances.

Ervin Santana (10-6) posted his major-league-leading fourth complete game of the year but took the loss while yielding seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Calhoun wasted little time putting the Angels in front, hitting the third pitch of the game from Santana deep into the upper deck in right field for his second homer of the series and 12th of the season.

Runs were hard to come by with the All-Star Santana and the surprising rookie Bridwell on the mound.

Santana allowed just three more hits over the next 4 2/3 innings before Los Angeles manufactured a run in the sixth. Maybin walked and went to third on a single by Calhoun. With two outs, Calhoun stole second base, drawing a throw, and Maybin broke for home on the delayed steal. Shortstop Jorge Polanco's return throw home was late as Maybin scored standing up with his league-leading 25th stolen base.

Bridwell gave Minnesota even fewer chances.

The right-hander acquired from Baltimore in April stranded Max Kepler at third base after a leadoff walk in the second. Byron Buxton led off the third with a single and didn't advance any further as the Twins began the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Bridwell was making his fifth major league start, all this season. He allowed three runs or fewer in four of the starts, and he lowered his ERA to 3.24.

The Angels' Yunel Escobar was thrown out of the game after a sixth-inning strikeout, apparently upset that plate umpire Doug Eddings didn't appeal down to first base on a called check swing earlier in the at-bat.

NOTES: The power went out momentarily during the fourth inning, knocking out the big video boards in the park for several minutes and causing the television broadcasts to go off air. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier returned to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness. ... Angels CF Mike Trout (thumb) began a rehab assignment Class A Inland Empire on Wednesday, serving as the designated hitter. He was hitless through two at-bats. ... Los Angeles put RHP Huston Street on the 10-day disabled list with a right adductor/groin strain. The team recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes. Scioscia said the team hopes Street misses just the minimum time. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm extensor strain) had his rehab put on hold after he felt pain in his forearm during his rehab start on Tuesday. Shoemaker pitched three innings and gave up two hits, throwing 24 of his 38 pitches for strikes.