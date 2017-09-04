Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Thomas shoots 66 to beat Spieth by three shots at TPC Boston

    By Reuters Media on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:53 p.m.
    Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during Monday's final round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports

    NORTON, Mass.—Justin Thomas rode a couple of lucky breaks to become the first five-time champion on the PGA Tour this season when he won the Dell Technologies Championship in Massachusetts on Monday.

    Thomas emerged from a three-way tussle to beat Jordan Spieth by three strokes at TPC Boston, with Australian Marc Leishman another shot back in third place.

    Thomas carded 66 to finish at 17-under-par 267, while Spieth bogeyed the last to shoot 67.

    Leishman, who led by two shots with nine holes left, faded with a 70.

    Thomas struck a tree with his tee shot at the 10th hole but had an unobstructed view of the green, and later received a free drop from heavy rough at the 16th hole when a sprinkler head interfered with his stance. He parred both holes.

    Explore related topics:sportsGolfDell Technologies Championship
    Advertisement