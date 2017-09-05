Twins ninth inning rally comes up short, fall to Rays

Odorizzi (8-7) retired the first 12 batters he faced and 18 of 19 before Joe Mauer ripped a single to center field to break up the no-hitter with one out in the seventh.

After 6 2/3 scoreless innings, Odorizzi was pulled for reliever Dan Jennings with the Rays ahead 2-0. The right-handed starter gave up the one hit, struck out six, walked one and threw 90 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Lucas Duda hit a solo home run and an RBI double to provide the scoring for Tampa Bay (70-70).

In the ninth, Rays closer Alex Colome gave up a solo home run to Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman to cut the lead in half. Minnesota then put runners on first and third with one out, but Eddie Rosario grounded into a double play to end the game.

Colome earned his major-league-high 42nd save of the season.

Duda gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when he sent an 0-2 pitch from Twins starter Bartolo Colon into the right field bleachers. It was his 27th home run of the season.

Duda struck again in the sixth after Evan Longoria reached base on a two-out single, ripping a double down the right field line. Longoria easily scored to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

Colon (4-3) gave up two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He threw 85 pitches, 61 for strikes, striking out five and walking one.

Grossman's eighth home run of the year landed in the Rays' stingray tank.

Minnesota (71-67) has lost four of its past five games.

GAME NOTES: The announced attendance was 6,509 -- the smallest home crowd in the Rays' 20-year history. ... Rays 1B/DH Logan Morrison was scratched from the lineup with a stomach flu. ... Twins C Jason Castro started Tuesday and went 0-for-2. Manager Paul Molitor plans to give him a day off Wednesday. ... Rays RHP Chris Archer (forearm stiffness) played catch Tuesday and likely will do the same Wednesday. Manager Kevin Cash said he would make a decision on Archer's next start soon.