Area Volleyball: Patriots sweep Little Falls

Addie Hubbard of Pequot also had seven kills, while Karli Skog contributed 13 set assists.

Kailey Ginter of Little Falls had one kill, 19 set assists, one block, eight digs and one ace as the Flyers fell in the non-conference match.

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Little Falls 20 19 19

Little Falls statistics

Kailey Ginter 1 kill, 19 set assists, 1 block, 8 digs, 1 ace

Rachel Tembreull 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

MacKenzie Jendro 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Madelyn VanRisseghem 3 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

Sydney Berg 7 kills, 1 set assist, 1 block, 12 digs

Sophia Sowada 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Allie Steinmetz 1 set assist, 16 digs, 1 ace

Taylor Jordan 3 set assists, 5 digs

Kerstin Knopik 2 set assists

Abby Poser 5 digs

Overall: LF 2-1. Next: St. Cloud Cathedral at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 6 digs

Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 block, 13 digs, 1 ace

Elle Olmscheid 2 kills, 3 blocks

Addie Hubbard 7 kills, 1 block

Karli Skog 5 Kills, 13 set assists, 2 blocks, 6 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 9 set assists, 6 digs

Clare Ganley 7 Kills, 8 digs

Mirjana Ganley 2 aces

Mariah Rickard 9 digs, 2 aces

Overall: PL 3-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 3, Isle 0

AITKIN—Ramsey Moe knocked down nine kills and Maggi Fellerman followed with eight in Aitkin's three-set sweep over Great River Conference foe Isle Tuesday.

The Gobblers won 25-16, 25-12, 25-21, raising their conference record to 2-1. Claire Paulson also served six aces in the win.

Isle 16 12 21

Aitkin 25 25 25

Aitkin statistics

Kayla Ryan 1 ace serve, 6 set assists

Jillian MacDonald 8 digs

Sara Cummings 4 digs

Ramsey Moe 3 blocks, 9 kills

Maggi Fellerman 4 blocks, 8 kills, 4 digs

Claire Paulson 6 ace serves

Kaija Davies 4 blocks

Ally Ehnstrom 6 set assists, 3 ace serves

Conference: A 2-1. Overall: A 2-1. Next: Aitkin at Ogilvie 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Staples-Motley 3, B-H 1

BERTHA—Staples-Motley's Tabetha Allen pounded nine kills and contributed seven blocks in the Cardinals 3-1 victory against Bertha-Hewitt in a non-conference match Tuesday.

Kiera Dumpprope downed six kills, four blocks and two ace serves for the Cardinals. Staples-Motley setter, Mackenna Bjerga, added 24 set assists.

Staples-Motley 15 25 25 25

Bertha- Hewitt 25 23 20 21

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 3 digs, 1 ace serves

Kiara Storry 4 kills, 7 digs, 2 ace serves

Camryn Banaka 1 kill, 22 digs, 2 ace serves, 1 set assist

Alix Peterson 3 kills, 11 digs

Mackenna Bjerga 1 kill, 6 digs, 24 set assists, 1 block

Alex Davis 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 set assist

Tabetha Allen 9 kills, 1 dig, 7 blocks

Kiera Dumpprope 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 4 blocks

Overall: SM 2-4. Next: Staples-Motley at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wadena-DC 3, DGF 0

GLYNDON—Casey Volkmann of the Wadena-Deer Creek crushed 24 kills to lead the Wolverines to a 3-0 victory against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Tuesday.

Volkmann also totaled 10 digs and two ace serves. Ashley Adams had 31 set assists and seven digs for the Wolverines who are ranked seventh in Class 2A.

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 28 25

Dilworth-G-F 18 26 21

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 1 dig

Lila Lohmiller 8 digs, 1 set assist

Ashley Adams 1 kill, 1 block, 31 set assists, 7 digs

Courtny Warren 8 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig, 3 aces

Kyla Ness 3 digs

Katlyn Heaton 1 block, 4 assist, 2 digs

Casey Volkmann 24 kills, 1 block, 10 digs, 2 aces

Mari Grendahl 1 ace, 1 dig

Ellie Miron 9 kills, 2 blocks

Kylee Hopp 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Overall: WDC 4-0. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

LRCS 3, Foundation 0

TACONITE—The Lake Region Christian School Hornets scored a 3-0 victory over Foundation Christian Tuesday.

Lake Region 25 25 25

Foundation 15 11 19

Conference: LRCS 0-1 Overall: 0-1 LRCS . Next: Chisago vs. Lake Region Christian at Baxter 4 p.m. Friday.